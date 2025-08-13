Johnny Cash: We Walk The Line
Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2
Join Brandi Carlile, Kris Kristofferson, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Sheryl Crow, Ronnie Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams and more to celebrate the life of the Man in Black in honor of his 80th birthday year. The 2012 concert hosted by Matthew McConaughey paid tribute to Cash’s music, roots and heritage. Recorded at Austin City Limited Live at the Moody.
Watch On Your Schedule: "Johnny Cash: We Walk The Line" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.