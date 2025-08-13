Give Now
Johnny Cash: We Walk The Line

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Brandi Carlile performs “Folsom Prison Blues” at a 2012 concert to celebrate the life of Johnny Cash.
Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Johnny Cash: We Walk The Line: Preview

Join Brandi Carlile, Kris Kristofferson, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Sheryl Crow, Ronnie Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams and more to celebrate the life of the Man in Black in honor of his 80th birthday year. The 2012 concert hosted by Matthew McConaughey paid tribute to Cash’s music, roots and heritage. Recorded at Austin City Limited Live at the Moody.

Highway Men at a 2012 concert to celebrate the life of Johnny Cash.
Watch On Your Schedule: "Johnny Cash: We Walk The Line" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

The Carolina Chocolate Drops perform “Jackson” at a 2012 concert to celebrate the life of Johnny Cash.
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

