Public Safety

Hawaiian Airlines plane grounded at San Diego Airport following bomb threat

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:03 AM PDT
Updated May 20, 2025 at 11:18 AM PDT
San Diego International Airport sign on Harbor Drive on Aug. 12, 2019
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
San Diego International Airport sign on Harbor Drive on Aug. 12, 2019

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More details will be added once they become available.

An Hawaiian Airlines flight was grounded Tuesday morning at San Diego International Airport after a bomb threat, according to San Diego Harbor Police.

SDHPD Sgt. Jose Torres said authorities are assessing the situation at this time. The airport is part of the Harbor Police’s jurisdiction.

As of 10:41 a.m., 37 flights have been delayed and one flight canceled at the airport, according to Flight Aware. San Diego International spokesperson Nicole Hall said operations are continuing as normal and the delays shown on Flight Aware are unrelated to the bomb threat.

If you are traveling from San Diego airport Tuesday, check SAN’s flight status page ahead of time.

Public Safety Travel
