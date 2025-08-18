State Democrat lawmakers move forward with plans for redistricting vote

California state Democrat lawmakers gathered Monday morning to make their case. They’re submitting re-drawn maps to change state congressional districts in the 2026 election.

They’re calling it the "Election Rigging Response Act."' It could net them five more seats; the same number Texas Republicans would get under their plan.

Sen. Mike McGuire is president pro tem of the state Senate. He said state Democrats were forced to take this action.

“The problem is Donald Trump. The problem is the state of Texas. The problem is Greg Abbott. They want to rig this election. They want to steal the election for the American people," he said.

Texas Democrats have now returned to the Lone Star State, which means Republicans there will now be able to get a quorum to pass mid-decade redistricting.

But unlike in California, Texas voters will not be able to weigh in. Texas law allows legislators there to take this action on their own. It’s a difference the California Democrats pointed out over and over.

California State Assembly Republicans Republican state lawmakers are shown at a news conference in the capitol in Sacramento on August 18, 2025.

“We believe in the voters and the people of this state, and we are going to put it to them to decide their own fate," said Rep. Zoe Logfren, a Democrat who represents much of Santa Clara County.

Meantime, a handful of Republican state lawmakers held their own news conference in the state capitol.

“We don’t believe that gerrymandering should be happening anywhere," said Republican Senatorial leader James Gallagher of Butte County.

San Diego Assemblymember Carl DeMaio said state Democrats, led by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are attempting a power grab.

“They are trying to use the hatred for Donald Trump and what’s happening in Texas as their corrupt vehicle to get what they’ve always sought — the power back to manipulate districts," DeMaio said.

DeMaio has filed a citizens’ initiative to impose what he describes as a "poison pill" ban on any state legislator from seeking any elected office for the next 10 years if they vote to put the redistricting bill on this November’s special election ballot.

KPBS staff Republican State Assemblymember Carl DeMaio is shown outside the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in this undated photo.

Political scientist Carl Luna said California Democrats are just reacting to what Texas Republicans are doing.

“Both sides are now in an arms race, and it’s not good governance, but we’re way past the point of worrying about good governance under the current circumstance," he said.

Luna said for now, it’s a race to the bottom. But he has a bit of hope for the future.

“Maybe at some point, both parties move back toward the middle and figure out that’s not the best way to govern a diverse nation," Luna said.

Democrats in Sacramento are expected to vote this week to send the redistricting plan to voters.

In Texas, Republicans are expected to vote within the next few days to redraw the congressional lines in their state.

The only Republican in the San Diego congressional delegation is 48th district Representative Darrell Issa. His seat could be in peril if voters approve the new maps. He didn't respond to a request for comment.