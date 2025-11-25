North County market owner gets temporary reprieve in immigration court

Outside the Edward J. Schwartz federal building on Tuesday morning, dozens of people held a peaceful rally to support the owner of a popular North County market.

They chanted, "We stand with Norberto," and held signs reading, "We stand with immigrants," "If some of us are not safe, none of us are safe," and "Norberto belongs with his family."

Norberto Ambrosio-Aguilar, owner of Just Peachy Market in Leucadia, received a notice to appear at immigration court earlier this month. He arrived to the United States as a teenager in the 1990s and had an ongoing immigration case involving a removal order, until it was administratively closed more than a decade ago.

"My dream is to achieve legal status," he said in Spanish.

Neighbors and supporters were there because Ambrosio feared he would be deported. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been arresting people for expedited removal at their immigration hearings.

"There are cases that came here and they arrest them," he said. "And in my case, honestly, I don't know. I just leave it in God's hands and let him decide."

Before heading into the courthouse, Father Scott Santarosa offered a blessing for the family.

"We ask that justice be done, that for a man who has spent so many years contributing to this country, that that would be really respected and that he would be able to walk out of this building later today," Santarosa said.

Daniel Sheibe, who owns Dharma Bread in Leucadia, said Ambrosio deserves to be in the U.S. because he brings the community together.

“We’re showing our solidarity that we hope the courts will recognize that he’s providing a value,” said Sheibe, an immigrant from Brazil. “He’s been in the country for years.”

Sheibe said Ambrosio and his family made the community a better place and didn't deserve the treatment he's getting from ICE. Since his case was closed in 2013, Ambrosio has raised three children and became the owner of Just Peachy in 2022, after having worked there. Ambrosio has a work permit that he renews each year.

Since last summer, the Department of Homeland Security has been reopening closed cases nationwide, going back years, sometimes decades. University of San Diego law professor and immigration attorney Tammy Lin said administratively closed cases aren't done and over. Most of the time, immigration cases were closed to allow the slow immigration process to continue through the various legal channels. But she said with DHS' blanket reopening of cases, the Trump administration is using intimidation tactics and going after low-hanging fruit to bolster its deportation numbers.

“They’re touting that they are going after criminals and the worst of the worst, but what we’re seeing is they’re arresting people (who have) no criminal records," she said. "They’re basically adding more cases to the immigration docket for court and they’re firing immigration judges left and right since February.”

Ambrosio has no known criminal history. At the hearing, Judge Amelia Anderson continued the case until May 19 to give his lawyer more time to prepare. His attorney is seeking to have the removal order canceled.

After the hearing, Ambrosio came out of the courthouse and hugged his supporters.

"It's tremendous. I'm so happy," he said in English. "So thank you, everybody."

His son, Norberto "Junior" Ambrosio Jr., also thanked the community for coming out to support the family, including signing petitions and writing letters of support.

"We got news as far as we get to have him for the holiday and another six months, give or take," Ambrosio Jr. said. "But we appreciate the support that everybody did."

His daughter, Sofia Sanchez, said she feels happy and relieved that her dad is still with the family.

"I know a lot of people don't get this outcome, but, we're rooting for everyone," she said. "It's not just our family. It's everybody's.”