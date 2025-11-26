Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH >>>> THE COMMUNITY RALLIES BEHIND A NORTH COUNTY MARKET OWNER

More on WHY next. But first... the headlines….#######

SEISMOLOGIST ALICE (AHH-LEASE GAH-BRE-EL) GABRIEL IS ONE OF THE RESEARCHERS ON A MULTI-INSTITUTION TEAM AWARDED WITH THE 2025 ASSOCIATION FOR COMPUTING MACHINERY GORDON BELL PRIZE

GABRIEL’S [GAH-BRE-EL’S] BEEN A RESEARCHER AT UC SAN DIEGO’S SCRIPPS INSTITUTION OF OCEANOGRAPHY SINCE 2022

THE AWARD IS FOR THE TEAM’S WORK ON A REAL-TIME TSUNAMI-MONITORING PROTOTYPE

THE PROTOTYPE USES SEAFLOOR SENSORS AND SUPERCOMPUTERS TO FORECAST TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS

THEIR FINDINGS CAN DRAMATICALLY REDUCE TSUNAMI WARNING TIMES BY MONITORING CHANGES ON THE OCEAN FLOOR

GABRIEL [GAH-BRE-EL] SAYS QUOTE APPLICATIONS FROM THE RESEARCH COULD ENABLE EARLY WARNING SYSTEMS IN COUNTRIES WITH LENGTHY COASTLINES AND FEWER MONITORING STATIONS THAN THE U-S

########

MORE RESEARCH FINDINGS COMING OUT OF UC SAN DIEGO, THIS TIME BY WAY OF THEIR RADY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT

CHRIS OVEIS [OH-V-ISS] IS AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AT UC SAN DIEGO WHO STUDIES THE BIOLOGICAL AND SOCIAL EFFECTS OF POSITIVE EMOTIONS

AND AS WE APPROACH A NATIONAL HOLIDAY MARKETED AROUND GIVING THANKS, RESEARCH THAT HE LED CONFIRMS THAT SAYING THANK YOU IS GOOD FOR YOU, AND EVERYONE AROUND YOU

THE RESEARCH LISTS FIVE SCIENCE-BACKED REASONS TO EXPRESS GRATITUDE …THE FIRST: GRATITUDE MAKES YOUR BODY READY TO PERFORM UNDER PRESSURE

YOU CAN LOOK UP THE FULL LIST OF UCSD’S ‘5 SCIENCE BACKED REASONS TO EXPRESS GRATTITUDE’, ONLINE

########

THIS UPCOMING SATURDAY, YOUR SAN DIEGO FC SOCCER CLUB WILL TAKE ON THE VANCOUVER WHITECAPS IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS OF THE MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

IT’S A HOME MATCH STARTING AT 6 PM AT SNAPDRAGON STADIUM

ON MONDAY NIGHT, THE TEAM DEFEATED MINNESOTA UNITED ONE TO ZERO IN FRONT OF A SOLD-OUT CROWD AT THE STADIUM

THE WINNER OF SATURDAY’S MATCH WILL HEAD TO THE MLS CHAMPIONSHIP

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

A SHOW OF SUPPORT DOWNTOWN TUESDAY… BEFORE AN IMMIGRATION HEARING FOR THE OWNER OF A POPULAR NORTH COUNTY MARKET

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TELLS US THE MAN FEARED BEING DEPORTED DESPITE HAVING A WORK PERMIT

PEACHYMKT TRT :59 SOC

Several dozen people gathered in front of the Edward J Schwartz federal building Tuesday morning …

“We stand with Norberto”

to support …. Norberto Ambrosio-Aguilar … the owner of Just Peachy Market in Leucadia.

“Que pues el logro de mi sueño era estar aquí legal.” (My dream is to achieve legal status).

He says he wants to achieve legal status. He arrived in the U-S as a teenager in the ’90s and had an ongoing immigration case until it was closed 12 years ago.

Earlier this month he got a notice to appear in immigration court. Last summer D-H-S began reopening cases that have been administratively closed for years, sometimes even decades.

An immigration attorney told K-P-B-S the Trump administration is sowing fear and going after low-hanging fruit to bolster its deportation numbers;

Ambrosio was worried he could be deported even though he has a work permit.

“ Yo solamente lo dejo en la mano de Dios y que él decida.” (I don't know. There are cases that come here and they arrest them. And in my case, honestly, I don't know. I just leave it in God's hands and let Him decide.)

He says he’s putting his fate in god’s hands and letting him decide.

In the courtroom… the judge continued the hearing until May.

AN/KBPS

##########

REFUGEES ADMITTED INTO THE U-S SINCE 20-21 ARE NOW THE SUBJECTS OF ANOTHER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION POLICY TARGETING LEGAL IMMIGRATION

A NEW DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY POLICY MEMO ORDERS A REVIEW OF ALL REFUGEES ADMITTED TO THE U-S DURING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

A COPY OF THE MEMO SEEN BY KPBS, ALSO ORDERS ALL REFUGEE GREEN CARD APPLICATIONS BE PAUSED DURING THE REVIEW. IT ALSO APPLIES TO REFUGEES WHO ALREADY HAVE GREEN CARDS

U-S CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES DIRECTOR JOSEPH EDLOW SIGNED THE MEMO. IN IT, EDLOW ACCUSED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OF PRIORITIZING ADMITTING MORE PEOPLE OVER SCREENING AND VETTING

THE INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE DISPUTES THIS.

IN A STATEMENT, THE REFUGEE ADVOCACY NONPROFIT SAYS REFUGEES ARE VETTED MORE INTENSELY THAN ANY OTHER IMMIGRANT GROUP

NONPROFITS THAT ASSIST REFUGEES SAY THE POLICY WILL RE-TRAMAUTIZE TENS OF THOUSAND OF PEOPLE LEGALLY LIVING IN THE U-S

##########

A TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLAN TO OPEN UP NEW OIL DRILLING OFF THE COAST OF CALIFORNIA WAS MET WITH STRONG BIPARTISAN PUSHBACK TUESDAY.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS A LOCAL LAWMAKER IS INTRODUCING A BILL TO KEEP OIL DRILLING OFF-LIMITS, OFF THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL CALIFORNIA COAST.

______________________________________________

DRILLING 1 :56 SOQ

((NATS/SCENE))

GIVEN THE SUBJECT, THE SCENE COULDN’T HAVE BEEN MORE ILLUSTRATIVE… ON A BLUFF OVER THE COAST AT SOLANA BEACH, REPRESENTATIVE MIKE LEVIN SAID THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW PROPOSAL TO OPEN UP THE CALIFORNIA COAST FOR NEW OFFSHORE OIL DRILLING WAS A DISASTER IN THE MAKING. HE’S INTRODUCED THE CALIFORNIA COAST AND OCEAN PROTECTION ACT TO BAN DRILLING OFF CALIFORNIA FOREVER. LEVIN REFERENCED THE 2021 PIPELINE RUPTURE OFF HUNTINGTON BEACH TO DRIVE HOME THE POINT.

“It was an awful situation. Wildlife were killed, beaches were closed, fishing was shut down, small businesses were hurt, and communities were shaken.”

LEVIN SAYS HE’S RECEIVED BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FROM STATE AND FEDERAL LAWMAKERS ACROSS CALIFORNIA. WHETHER THE BILL WILL GET TAKEN UP IN THIS SESSION OF CONGRESS… LEVIN SAYS THAT’S NOT YET CLEAR. JC, KPBS NEWS.

##########

FLU AND COVID CASES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE IN THE COUNTY AS FAMILIES GATHER FOR THE HOLIDAYS. HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE URGING SAN DIEGANS TO GET VACCINATED NOW.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO HAS THE LATEST VACCINATION NUMBERS.

–

LOWVAX 1 trt: 1:12 soq

The number of people getting Flu and COVID vaccines in San Diego County is far below what health officials hoped for at this point in the season.

Only about one in five eligible residents have gotten a flu shot. And even fewer people have gotten the updated COVID vaccine.

At the same time, flu cases have been climbing since last month…from about 60 cases a week at the beginning of October to nearly 160 cases last week.

UC San Diego infectious disease specialist Dr. Davey Smith has been monitoring flu activity overseas. He says it can help predict what we’ll see here.

“Then it's gonna be a pretty bad year. Japan has already hit more deaths than they had last year in terms of the flu. The UK rates are rising faster than what we saw the year, and even the year before that.”

But he says this year’s vaccine protects against the flu strain circulating now.

“Don't miss out on that flu vaccine this year cause I think it's going to be a rough ride.”

He is expecting flu season in San Diego to ramp up in January or February. But with gatherings starting this week, Smith says now is the time to get protected.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News

##########

IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A GIFT THAT'S MEANINGFUL, AND SUPPORTS PEOPLE RIGHT HERE IN SAN DIEGO, THE KPBS GIFT GUIDE HAS YOU COVERED.

OUR STAFF PUT TOGETHER A LIST OF 31 LOCAL GIFTS THAT SHOWCASE THE BEST OF SAN DIEGO'S ART, FOOD, CULTURE AND THE OUTDOORS.

ARTS REPORTER AND HOST OF THE FINEST PODCAST JULIA DIXON EVANS DISCUSSED SOME HIGHLIGHTS WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ.

GIFTGUIDE2WAY (4:01) ".... Thank you, Debbie!"

____________________

What did the team want to represent about San Diego through the gift guide?

Ok let's get into some more of the picks. What’s one gift you really wanted to include this year?

And is there a pick from someone else that caught your eye?

You also grouped the guide into categories, based on who you're shopping for. Can you walk us through a few of those?

For the people who have everything, are there any hands-on experiences or nontraditional gifts in the mix?

What else do you want people to know before they dive into the guide?

—

You can find the complete gift guide at kpbs dot org slash gift guide. I've been speaking with kpbs arts reporter and host of the finest podcast, julia dixon evans. Julia, thank you.

Thank you, Debbie!

TAG: THAT WAS ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS WITH ATC ANCHOR, DEBBIE CRUZ.

##########

ON FRIDAY, GRAFFITI GARDENS IN ENCANTO WILL HOST THE SECOND ANNUAL BLACK FRIDAY ARTIST MARKET.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO EXPLAINS HOW ARTIST MAXX MOSES IS CHALLENGING TRADITIONAL IDEAS ABOUT BLACK FRIDAY CONSUMERISM.

BLACKFRIDAY (ba) 1:12 SOQ

Maxx Moses is an acclaimed artist and the art director of Graffiti Gardens in the San Diego Black Arts and Culture District. Last year, he had an idea to reimagine Black Friday.

“I was like, It's black. We need to take that over as Black people. Let's take Black Friday over. You celebrate Black culture, you celebrate Black community, you celebrate Black economics, and really ingrain that in the culture. I want to take over that idea of Black Friday to be an economic movement, a Black consciousness movement, a Black love movement.”

For the event, Moses will be partnering with artist Brandon Flowers and Marilyn Harvey of Mvinyo Book Bar to bring art, food, music and libations. There will be a market featuring a diverse group of artists, from emerging to established, all from San Diego. There will also be clothing designers offering wearable art. This year, there are activities planned where attendees can sketch a live model. The event runs from 2pm to 9pm on November 28th at Graffiti Gardens.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing by doing so you are supporting public media and I thank you for that. Have a great day!