Celebrating hip-hop history with Ric Scales

November is National Hip Hop History Month , and if you didn't know , San Diego has a thriving hip hop scene , we'll get into it with a local artist and promoter. November marks National Hip Hop History Month , and San Diego's hip hop scene and community is continuing to thrive and make its mark on the culture. Here. To break it all down is Rick Scales. He's a local hip hop artist , curator , and promoter. A longtime staple in the scene , he represents one half of the hip hop duo 18 scales. He also co-founded and co-hosts the monthly hip hop and R&B showcase Slap and Hands. And Rick joins me in the studio now. Welcome to Midday Edition.

S2: What's going on ? Thanks for having me. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Glad you're here.

S2: Like anything that you want as it pertains to hip hop exists here. Like all the subgenres , like everything's here , like all the elements breaking , deejaying , graffiti and emceeing , it's all here.

S1: And you've been in San Diego for about two decades now , right ? So , um , how. Uh , take me back to the beginning , how you landed here and how you got your start in hip hop.

S2: Yeah , I was I was connecting with this , uh , artist by the name of Blessed Brando from this crew called the live show. And he pretty much convinced me to come out here. Um , and I came out here , and I loved it. Like , I immediately fell in love with the city. Um , it seen the people in it , and I just decided to never leave. Mm.

S1: Mm. And , uh , why did you decide ? What do you love about it ? Everything.

S2: First and foremost , California burritos. That was the first thing I did when I got off the plane there. Like , you never had real Mexican food before. I was like , yeah , like , you know what I'm saying ? But , uh , um , just the scene is so diverse. There's so many different types of people , and there's so much love out here. Like , people are so , like , kind and real , you know ? And there's just so much to see. Like , every facet of art exists out here , and it's just beautiful to be a part of it.

S1:

S2: Like , whether I wrapped or didn't , I was always going to do something musical. Like , you know , I grew up on , like , soul music. Stevie Wonder's being , like , my first favorite artist. Um , and , like , it was just something I was always going to do. And then it just turned out that , uh , hip hop was something that started to resonate with me at a young age. And then I started to realize that I could do it. And so I just kind of leaned into it.

S1:

S2: De la soul. Boot camp. Click like that. That 90s , uh , like golden era style mixed with like that. Like neo soul. Like kind of energy.

S1: Yeah , I love tribe. Yeah. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. That was , I think , the song that kind of turned me out to be like a hip hop head was a war tour.

S1: Yeah , yeah. So last time you were on KPBS , you took part in our influential series where you made a playlist of the songs that inspired you. You mentioned Stevie Wonder already.

S2: Like , I could literally sit here forever. Um , Busta Rhymes is one of my all time favorites. Um. Uh , there's so much , uh , like I said , Slum Village , that's a really big one for me. The roots , uh , People Under the Stairs is one of my favorite groups of all time. Like , I know a lot of people don't know they're really dope. Uh , group from Los Angeles. Rest in peace , double K , but I've always been a fan of them since before I moved to California. And like , yeah , the cadences , people that lean into like cadences and rhyme schemes as well as content like those are big influences for me.

S1: Talk more about that. Cadences and rhyme schemes.

S2: Um , so cadences is like the rhythm in which you speak , and then , um , like , I've always felt like the people that can mix , like having , like quality content with having like quality quality , uh , uh , cadences and rhyme schemes like those are always the best artists you think of , like the Eminem's , the Busta Rhymes , uh , like those are , those are people that are known for , like , they're going to get.

S3: In the middle of Little Italy.

S2: And all that stuff. You know what I'm saying ? Like Big Pun , you know what I'm saying ? Like those type of things.

S1: There are a lot of places where hip hop artists in San Diego can get their feet wet. Uh , there's the battle pot Casbah. Yeah. About. And can you talk about some of those pivotal spots , those locations where artists got together and made a name for themselves.

S2: So BattleBots is now is not going on. They've been talking about bringing it back. I've been trying to DJ artistic. If you're listening , please , please. DJ rude come on , bring it back. But , um , it was a monthly event where there would be MC battles , like freestyle DJ battles , break battles. You know , with the break dancers and whatnot and producer battles , like , like all in one night , like straight tournaments. And it was happening every month. And it did so much for the scene because there are so many people that came in and got their feet wet and like , made a name for themselves. Myself being one of them. Um , there are producers like Gemini and Rae Ricci that , like , became friends on the stage , battling each other , like playing and playing beats , uh , like B-Boys coming from all over the world to battle there. You know what I'm saying ? Like , it was really a beautiful time.

S1: Like , you must have some good stories from those nights.

S2: So many.

S1: So Only when he comes to mind right now. No. Okay. All right. Fair enough. Fair enough.

S2: Um , hip Hop Weds is making its return. Um , it was a show that was run by my man Callie. He used to do it at the AC lounge every week , and now he's doing it every couple months back at the Casbah. The next one is December 14th , and it's going to be all local showcase. I think Shane Black is the headliner. Uh , really dope. Local artist has been climbing the ranks. Um , and Shane Black and his cousin Milky Wayne , they throw Milky Wayne presents. Um , matter of fact , this Saturday at the black Cat bar. And there's going to be a really great show. Um , local. He he incorporates local artists and artist from out of town as well. So it's dope because it's like helping build the scene in that way. Um , I throw , uh , sessions by the Bay at San Diego's first legal cannabis lounge consumption lounge every second Saturday. But this month we're doing it on the 28th. We're throwing a birthday party for Noah James , who is an artist from the I like , really influential artist , great person , like very motivational , like the most aggressively positive music you'll ever hear in your life , you know ? But um , yeah , we're doing there's always something going on and there's so many , like , scattered like one off shows that are happening because everybody has their own little circles that they're trying to put on. And it's literally , if you follow any underground San Diego hip hop artist and follow the people that's around them , like you're definitely going to find there's no shortage , you know.

S1: So I mentioned it's National Hip Hop History Month. Absolutely.

S2: Absolutely.

S1:

S2: Shout out to all my friends and rappers. My man Karlie K fresh. What up though ? Um , but , um , um , like. Yeah. All my friends , rappers , producers , musicians , poets. Like , you know , like , it's completely shaped my life and I'm super grateful for it. Hip hop is so much more than what it gets made out to be in mainstream media. Like , I know people , I'm still meeting people today that don't know that there's positive hip hop that exists. Like there's even a crazy like , there's a lot of gospel rap here in San Diego. And some of the gospel rappers are better than , like , everybody else. Like shout out Jon Keith , like he's a monster and he's literally rap out there right before the Lord. You know what I'm saying ? But like , yeah , I just I love I love hip hop like it's my everything.

S1: You released an EP a couple months ago. Uh , title isn't exactly radio friendly , but let's call it Eric Scales. Yeah.

S2: It's literally about growth. And like my experience is like , I have a song that I ended out with called Growth Spurts , and it's literally about my son and the way that I've experienced love through stages of my life , like as a child , as a man , and then as a father. You know , um , I have a song called in the House which features my dad , and he's like , singing the background vocals , like very doo wop style. And I'm just talking about , like , times in life where I was , like , very irresponsible and having to learn to be more responsible and hold myself accountable. And then the first song is called Supposed to be and , um , basically doing a sarcastic apology to people that , uh , attempted to do me wrong in life and also to that inner hater inside myself that's held me back , you know , and like things of that nature. So it was just that kind of thing. All of it was produced by Chuck Boone , who is my collaborator on 18 scales. And like , yeah , I'm super geeked that he let me push push it that that direction in such a personal manner. It was my first , like , legitimate solo release , but it's still technically an 18 skills project , you know.

S1: And you have music coming out with your group , the Soul Disciples. We actually have an exclusive track. This track is called Friend or Foe.

S2: Oh yes , sir.

S4: If you want to get one. What's the use to sit and play a victim ? You weaponize my mind. I'm so big on you. Fronting on my love. Cause you don't get none. Yeah. Ain't no way.

S1: So tell us the story behind this song. And how we see elements of your style in it. Um.

S2: Um. So Soul Disciples is a group that started , uh , Seiji from the reggae band busted. He's the bass player. Um , I met him through a friend named Jamal. We started working together and it eventually became a group. Uh , my man Ray Jones mafia. He joined. And then my brother Cobra , who's here with us. Uh , he joined up , too. And the song was just , uh , like , just like any other song I do. It just comes from aspects of my life and what I've experienced. And like in the chorus , I'm saying ain't no extra life. You only get one. What's the use of sitting , playing victim ? You know what I'm saying ? Like it's coming from the perspective of like. Yeah , like again , like talking to the , the the , uh , inner hater , you know what I'm saying ? Like , where I started off , let me jump in my station. I've been doing my thing for way too long on my people being patient. But we're getting two grown folks , two on , and my folks been waiting. I've been too busy overanalyzing stuff that I've been creating. Like , I don't run up on stages , make em bounce to the cadence. Like , you know what I'm saying ? Like , like basically like being like , yo , you can't sit around and just wait for it. You have to go get it , you know what I'm saying ? Yeah.

S1: You've done a lot to highlight other artists. You're not just a rapper , you're a promoter , a or curator ? Absolutely. Slap in hands is one of your outlets. Can you talk about that and why it's so important to you to shine a light on other artists , especially here in San Diego ? Yeah.

S2: So I've always felt like throughout this scene , a lot of venues don't give us like the same stuff that they give others armors and things of that nature. And it's like I decided to take the little bit of popularity or whatever you want to call it , that I have to use it to help other artists in the way that I was , helped by people like DJ Artistic and Tram life and , uh , DJs like No Sucker DJ's crew like live show like all that. So like just doing what they did for me , for other people. So being able to lock in a venue , um , every month in charge and be able to put money in artists pocket , a lot of shows out here , people don't get paid or they have to sell tickets in order to do the bigger shows , which doesn't necessarily happen like that. And as often with with other genres. So being able to try and move out of that space in a place where we're looked at more professionally and we're accepted and respected , as well as being able to try and help unify. Excuse me. Um , the scene through bringing artists that would otherwise not be in front of each other , in front of each other and like , pushing like the idea of , you know , like we're all here , like to grow together. Like , that's why I call it slapping hands. Slapping hands is applause , or it's like tapping somebody up , you know , like that , that sort of thing. So that's the kind of line we're pushing. We're just trying to help , you know.

S1: Your music is not on Spotify.

S2: The um , Eric Scales album is on Bandcamp. Okay.

S1: Okay. And so can you talk about that platform ? You know , like , I know a lot of artists have feelings about how much they're paid or whether or not it's really worth it to be on streaming. Absolutely.

S2: Absolutely. It's it's very predatory for artists. I feel like Spotify is definitely been a bad thing , but also a good thing because yeah , it's an exposure thing , right ? But you know , like Oregon Trail , you can die from overexposure , you know what I'm saying ? Um , but like you , you make nothing. You have to get a certain amount of spins to even collect money , like , you know , and you could get a million spins and still be broke. Whereas like Bandcamp , I put the album up , I named my price , or I put the price at for the EP's $5 , there's only five songs. Most of the songs are like 1 to 2 minutes. Put that album out for five , you know , and but people can pay whatever they want and you'd be surprised what people would pay you because they mess with your music , you know what I'm saying ? So I made more money in the past couple of months off this project than I ever would have doing the same numbers or streaming like by ridiculous margin. And I feel like , uh , like with everything that's going on with Spotify and what they're backing and what they're showing us that they stand for. I just didn't feel good about putting it on that platform , but I am going to bring it to streaming , and I think I'm going to make it a clean version and change the title to F.R.S.. All right. I mean , so y'all can just figure it out for yourself okay.

S1: And what keeps you hopeful about the future of San Diego hip hop.

S2: Um , going out to these shows and seeing what what's out there and watching people come climb up the ranks. There's people like Eilish. Chills getting better all the time. Shane Black Ray Riley is absolutely amazing and a really prime example of how to look professional and like , get the numbers and put out quality music and not sell out. You know , there's all types of jam sessions where you can go to the fam jam at the mission Bay resort on first Mondays. You see what I do there. And , um , but you can go there and there's like tons of musicians and singers and artists. There's so much out here that there's never a a drought on inspiration.

S1:

S2: We need it. Like , if you love hip hop and you love your city , know that there's hundreds of really amazing artists out here that are that want to be heard , and you're going to want to hear them like Odessa Kane by , hands down , one of the greatest rappers I've ever met in my life , in or outside the industry. You know , there's so many people that are of that caliber that can compete with or outdo your favorite artists here in the city. And it's like if you if people start to look for it , request it , show up for it , like participate , then it grows , and then we have more staying power , and then we can get the things that these other genres get that we're fighting so hard to get.

S1:

S2: That's Rick not it's not gang related. Don't trip. Um , and then , uh , Spotify. Uh , 18 scales. The Soul Disciples music will be coming soon. We got a mixtape that we're wrapping up to hold it over until we wrap everything up. Uh , like , behind the scenes with the with our actual project moonlit. I'm super excited about it.

S5: All right.

S1: Well , thanks so much. I've been speaking with hip hop artist , curator , and promoter Rick Scales. And Rick , thanks for joining us.

S5: Thanks for having us.

And that's our show for today. I'm your host , Andrew Bowen in for Jade Hindman. Thanks for listening to Midday Edition.


