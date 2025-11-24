Americans more stressed heading into the holidays, national survey finds

Americans are heading into the holiday season feeling more stressed than they did a year ago, according to a new national poll from the American Psychiatric Association.

Expected holiday stress hovered around 30% between 2022 and 2024. This year the number of people surveyed who expect stress around the holidays jumped to 41%.

“The two things I'm hearing the most in terms of an increase in anxiety related to holiday stress this year are financial concerns and then just concerns about, like familial conflict, “ said Anne Cusack, a psychologist at UC San Diego Health.

A lot of the tension showing up in families reflects the mood of the country, said Cusack.

“I think as our country has gotten more politically divided, family tensions have come up around that as well. So, you know, it's definitely a time of extremes, of feeling all kinds of all the emotions,” she said.

The poll also found that missing someone or experiencing grief, and being able to afford holiday gifts, are the top holiday-related worries for many Americans. And when people were asked about current events, the leading source of anxiety was the economy followed by health care.

The poll also found the cost of the holidays weighs heavily, especially in places like San Diego County where the cost of living is already high.

For people already struggling with mental health heading into the season, Cusack said there are places to turn for help, like the national crisis line .

“You don't have to be alone. There are so many resources that folks can access,” Cusack said.

Despite the increase in stress, nearly half of people who responded to the poll said the holidays have a positive impact on their mental health. Connecting with family topped the list of what they most looked forward to this season.