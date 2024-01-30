-
Experts say free play time has lasting benefits, particularly for young people’s mental health.
NBC journalist Antonia Hylton spent more than a decade piecing together the history of Maryland's first segregated asylum, where Black patients were forced into manual labor. Her new book is Madness.
As their lives have become less free and more structured in recent decades, kids have also become less happy. Experts say that isn’t a coincidence.
California’s Department of Health Care Services created two, free mental health apps to help kids, teens and young adults to better manage their mental health.
It's not just for weight loss. Patients and doctors alike are having success using the diet for illnesses like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. And research is taking off.
A new study in Pediatrics shows that an anonymous tip line for students is catching some gun threats before they can escalate. It is part of an effort to treat gun violence as a public health problem.
A Pentagon report finds that troops' suicides are often preceded by legal or administrative troublesAbout a quarter of all suicide deaths occur among troops caught up in legal or administrative battles — sometimes for minor infractions.
In his new book, We Wait for a Miracle, Zaman writes about the struggle for health care by forcibly displaced people — refugees, the internally displaced, the stateless.
About 2,000 people are estimated to have jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge since 1937. Now, a safety net below the bridge is nearly complete.
The social media company says it's introducing new policies to restrict teens from seeing posts about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders on Facebook and Instagram.
