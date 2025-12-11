10 San Diego wellness and self-care favorites of 2025

'Adventure Ladies Date'

My long-standing group of running buddies decided to enact a semi-regular "adventure ladies date" to make sure we still hung out when not everyone could join our weekly long runs. The goal was to find ways to reconnect with each other, nature, and our collective sense of daring. Each of us has an assigned date to plan an event we wouldn't normally try. Picks have included a wintry day hike on the remote Corte Madera Mountain, stand-up paddleboarding in the open ocean (terrifying), and a headlamp-lit fancy picnic atop Kwaay Paay Peak in Mission Trails. Not everything has to be " Type 2 Fun ," though — one time we just made brunch and lounged by the pool. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest

Arcade Monsters

Escape to Arcade Monsters

Maybe this place is designed for kids, but I had my 65th birthday there with friends and had a blast. I especially loved the multiple games that involve punching, kicking, and hitting. There is even a taiko drum game. We stayed until 2 a.m. and also enjoyed Margarita slushies. Two stories of games and a $25 entry fee gets you in for the whole day with everything on free play. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie

Couch, couch, couch, couch, couch!!

Lol. — Daniel Cardenas, director of diversity, equity and inclusion

Down to Earth Thai

I'm a big fan of Thai massage — the style fully tenderizes my tense, wound-up little body. Down to Earth Thai in La Jolla is a favorite among my friends and me. The prices are good, and the masseuses are even better. In particular, Apple will get all the knots out of your back by any means necessary — even standing on your back, legs and/or butt. A fully grown human standing on your back might sound scary if you haven't tried Thai massage, but trust me — the full weight of Apple finally got all the tension out of my back that hours of typing and editing video have caused. — Lara McCaffrey, social media strategist

Spa at the Del

It's pricey, but you can't beat the experience at the Hotel del Coronado. The Spa at the Del was temporarily relocated during renovations but reopened this year. It has indoor men's and women's spas and steam rooms, and an outdoor vanishing-edge pool that's open to all. You have views of the ocean and the iconic red-roofed hotel from the lounge chairs. You get access to all the facilities for the day when you book a service like a facial or massage. You can leave for a walk on the beach or lunch at one of the Del's restaurants and return for another soak in the pool. The perfect day. — Kim Swain, senior producer

Jacqueline's Community Yoga

This year I've been more intentional about my yoga practice but found that practicing in a studio was not for me. Then I found Jacqueline, who does community yoga outdoors. My first yoga and sound bath session was at the Carlsbad Flower Fields during sunset, and it was a wonderful and memorable experience. She also does yoga at Sunset Cliffs on weekends. I have found these sessions to be very restorative. — Andrea Cash, executive assistant

KUKO Nails

I'm so glad I found Shannen at KUKO Nails — "kuko" means nails in Tagalog, which I love because it's such a personal nod to her Filipino roots. She's incredibly accommodating (I'm talking true last-minute, evening-hour miracles), and she's always down for whatever wild nail art idea I send her way. She's super creative, easy to talk to, and always has the best playlist on. Her space is warm and cozy, and you walk out feeling so glam. It's become a total self-care staple for me. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor

Reading in the Park

2025 was a big reading-in-the-park year for me. I spent the first months of the year recovering from an ankle injury and unable to run or walk far. A few hours in the sun with a blanket, coffee and a good book most weekends really kept me going. One of my favorite spots is Old Trolley Barn Park in University Heights. Sunglasses are essential. — Kori Suzuki, South Bay and Imperial Valley reporter

Sportsplex USA Santee

I started playing on indoor soccer teams at the Santee Sportsplex this year. It's been really fun playing with friends and challenging myself with a sport. There are different divisions, but I definitely recommend it for people with some experience, whether you played in high school or college. Get some friends together and make a team! — Elaine Alfaro, East County reporter