San Diego weekend arts events: Video game art, imagined futures and twinkling lights

Visual art

'Designing the Infinite: Virtual Worldbuilding in Art & Gaming' and Kayla Mattes: 'Reboot > Reweave > Repeat'

Courtesy of the artist "FUN FACT" is a 2023 textile work by Kayla Mattes.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido just opened two digitally focused art exhibitions. " Designing the Infinite: Virtual Worldbuilding in Art & Gaming " is a group show, featuring inventive pieces from game designers and artists around the world. Pieces range from a utopian narrative game inspired by Hieronymus Bosch's 1510 painting "The Garden of Earthly Delights," to a series of animated sunsets, to local Victor Castañeda H's virtual reality game, "Break City." Through April 12, 2026.

Also on view is Los Angeles-based textile artist Kayla Mattes' " Reboot > Reweave > Repeat ," which features a series of handwoven tapestries depicting scenes from an internet era: memes, screenshot-style images, text and more. Through Feb. 15, 2026.

Museum hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday | CCAE, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free-$12 | MORE INFO

'Prophecy: Joy Futurism in a World Renewing'

Curated by hamsa fae, Viet Voices' second annual AAPI Emerging Artist Fellowship exhibition features new works by four artists — Sebastian Loo, Rino Kodama, Jon Chen and Jenn Ban — who worked as a cohort with mentors Seb Choe, Lena Chen and Jas Lin. Pieces include sculpture, installation, social practice and more, exploring a world on the cusp, and what ancestral practices are worthy of carrying into imagined futures. The temporary, one-week-only exhibit is presented next to — and thus in conversation with — PANCA's "Me Voy Pa'l Pueblo." Saturday's free opening reception features an artist talk and dinner, but an RSVP is required. A closing reception is set for Dec. 19.

4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 | The Front Arte y Cultura, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

Leslye Villaseñor / Best Practice Art by Leslye Villaseñor will be on view at Best Practice Nov. 8 through Dec. 13, 2025.

CLOSING SOON | Leslye Villaseñor

At this Saturday's extended Barrio Art Crawl hours at the Bread & Salt complex, Best Practice gallery will hold a closing reception for San Diego painter Leslye Villaseñor's "Refractions of Silence." The exhibition is a collection of pieces inspired by Otay Valley Regional Park. Villaseñor paints the objects, shrines and memorials left throughout the park — an homage to the tangible, material nature of grief. While you're at Bread & Salt, check out Brandon Eugene Secrest's immersive "Threshold," with colorful and architectural elements peppered through the building.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 | Best Practice, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

CLOSING SOON | Las Hermanas Iglesias: 'wontloversrevoltnow'

The visual art duo Las Hermanas Iglesias is made up of local sisters Lisa and Janelle Iglesias, whose exhibition, "wontloversrevoltnow," closes later this month at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego-North campus in Encinitas. The show is centered around caregiving — the way we understand and value what it means to provide care. It explores how caregiving is one of the very few truly universal human experiences. Virtually all of us will face caring for someone, or being cared for by someone else. In one piece, bronze casts of their mother's hands encircle the floor, cradling fistfuls of dried flowers, herbs and medicinal botanicals provided by Encinitas-based BeeWorthy Farms.

While you're at the lovely Encinitas campus, lace up your hiking shoes to check out the short (but steep) Sculpture Trail in the hills above the gallery, with multiple site-specific works dotting the natural landscape — including Beatriz Cortez's monumental "Glacial Erratic," one of my favorites.

12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Dec. 27 | ICA North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas | Free | MORE INFO

CLOSING SOON | 'Reimagining La Linea'

Curated by the San Diego Mesa College museum studies students, this exhibit features work by more than 30 San Diego and Tijuana artists, including students from San Diego Unified School District's Visual and Performing Arts program. The art is informed by the region — the border, migration and detention. Artists include Philip Brun Del Re, Elizabeth Salaam, Isa Ybarra, Berenice Badillo, Katie Ruiz and more.

12-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Open until 6:30 p.m. on the final day, Dec. 16 | Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Drive, Linda Vista | Free | MORE INFO



Music

Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra: Holiday Show and Album Release

OK, hear me out. I know, ska is an often-mocked genre, but after reading Aaron Carnes' excellent " In Defense of Ska " a few years ago, I have a renewed respect for the generation-defining genre. And if you're going to see a 20-piece band, the shining golden shell stage and retro dance floor at Lou Lou's is probably the best place for it: festive music, a decked-out holiday lobby upstairs at The Lafayette Hotel. Both shows are free.

8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 | Lou Lou's Jungle Room, 2225 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of San Diego Theatres The San Diego Gay Men's Chorus is shown performing in "Jingle" in an undated photo.

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus: 'JINGLE 40'

Celebrating 40 years of holiday choral performances, the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus presents a selection of festive classics with new holiday hits, ranging from "White Christmas" to Meghan Trainor.

7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13-14 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $45+ | MORE INFO

ArtPower: 'Campana Sobre Campana'

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jamie Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande return to San Diego to perform their "Christmas in Mexico" program, following the story of Mary and Joseph through traditional Mexican dance, music and performance on the outdoor stage.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 | Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Lane, UC San Diego | $20-$95 | MORE INFO

Julia Dixon Evans Giovanna Francisco (left) and Zane Shrem-Besnoy (right) are shown rehearsing on Dec. 5, 2025.

Dance

Giovanna Francisco: 'all the big and little things'

Movement artist Giovanna Francisco is creative director of a collaborative performance, featuring dancers and sound artists reflecting on the ways people carry their burdens. Check out my story on the project with Francisco and collaborator Zane Shrem-Besnoy here .

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13 | City Gallery at San Diego City College, 1508 C St., Arts & Humanities Building AH314, downtown | Free/donation-based | MORE INFO

Golden State Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

Local professional ballet company Golden State Ballet pairs with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra to perform the beloved Christmastime ballet set to Tchaikovsky's score. Featuring choreography by artistic director Raúl Salamanca. If you're looking for a quintessential, traditional and world-class Nutcracker, this is one of your best bets in town.

7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 12-21 | San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $38-$140+ | MORE INFO

Books

Write Out Loud: 'Hauntings of the Holiday'

It's not just Scrooge: sharing Christmas ghost stories was a Victorian tradition. Local literary and theatrical group Write Out Loud performs a series of spooky tales in the already-spooky (and gorgeous) Villa Montezuma building.

1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14 | Villa Montezuma Museum, 1925 K St., Sherman Heights | $30 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of the artists Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng are shown in an undated photo.

Theater and comedy

'Hasan Hates Ronny/Ronny Hates Hasan'

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng take the stage together in the form of a "debate to the death," in which Minhaj and Chieng go unrelentingly toe-to-toe on a variety of current social issues. A fifth show has been added to the original schedule, but limited tickets remain for each show.

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 12-14 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | MORE INFO

'A Christmas Carol'

Back for its 10th year — now in Cygnet's new home in Liberty Station — this production of "A Christmas Carol" is always a delight, with music, strong performances and the timelessness of Dickens' classic story.

Through Dec. 28 | Cygnet Theatre, 2880 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station | $22+ | MORE INFO

Rich Soublet II The cast of The Old Globe's 2025 production of "Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show" is shown in an undated photo.

'Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show'

Conceived originally on the east coast, writers Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen worked with The Old Globe a handful of years ago to adapt this comedy for San Diego — literally. Charles Dickens' beloved characters and narratives are ripped from their wintry, English past and transplanted to turn-of-the-20th-century San Diego. The production features a talented, versatile cast — many taking on multiple characters: Josh Breckenridge as Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley and more, James Joseph O'Neil as Scrooge, Susana Cordón as Prudence Saint, Ghost of Christmas Present and others. Directed by Greenberg, the costume design is once again by David Israel Reynoso with scenic design by Adam Koch.

Through Dec. 28 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $64+ | MORE INFO

Festivals, markets and more

Winter MKT and free admission at MCASD

Co-presented by Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Part Time Lover, In Sheeps Clothing and We Share Records, the popular Winter MKT returns with live vinyl DJs, a gift market, family-friendly activities, live screen printing, a Perry Vásquez book signing and free admission to the museum.

Vendors include Folk Arts Rare Records, Dream of Japan, Huerta x Huerta, Societe Brewing, Lang Books, Future is Color, Serenity Jewelry and more. DJs are Philip Cho, Laurie Piña, Tsugu and G.

Vásquez will sign copies of his new book, "25 Palm Trees in Paradise" at 2 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Lions, Tigers and Bears: Christmas with the Animals

Alpine animal sanctuary Lions, Tigers and Bears hosts their annual Christmas with the Animals fundraising event, where you can actually see animals opening their own presents. Lions, Tigers and Bears is an accredited and state- and federally licensed nonprofit, no-breed sanctuary that takes care of abused or abandoned animals — including exotic animals, big cats and bears.

The event also includes a lights display, seasonal treats and music and Santa.

2:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 | Lions, Tigers and Bears, 24402 Martin Way, Alpine | $15-$50 | MORE INFO

Feeding Daygo Mutual Aid Mall

Local mutual aid organization Feeding Daygo is hosting a free "mutual aid mall," a place for families to pick up free toys, groceries and hygiene items. The Grinch and Santa will be in attendance for kids to meet or take photos.

Looking to contribute to the cause? The last day to donate new, unopened toys, hygiene items and nonperishable goods — as well as gently used clothing and shoes — is through 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 13 at Vai Fitness, 1460 Seventh Ave., downtown, or between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater Springs Elementary.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 | The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Annual Hanukkah Festival & Menorah Lighting at Liberty Station

The Chabad of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach will share a public Hanukkah celebration and lighting of a menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at Liberty Station's promenade (conveniently next to the seasonal ice rink). Music, ice-skating, donuts, family-friendly crafts and treats will also be offered. The menorah will remain installed throughout the Hanukkah holiday. Note: The festival is free, but ice skating is available at a pre-purchased group rate of $13 per person.

5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 | 2850 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station | Free | MORE INFO

55th Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Beginning at Shelter Island, 80-something festively adorned boats will sail in the San Diego Bay. The organizers have estimated a set of times the parade will roll through various points along the route: 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island, 6:20-6:45 p.m. at Seaport Village, and 7:20-7:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Park pier, to name a few. The parade ends at The Coronado Ferry Landing at approximately 7:40 p.m. If you can't make it this weekend, the parade will repeat on Sunday Dec. 21.