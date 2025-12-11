San Diego's best 18 cafes for coffee, tea and matcha in 2025

In 2025, KPBS staff discovered and returned to cafes, matcha bars, boba shops and tea spots that kept them energized and inspired. Whether you craved a perfect latte, bold Vietnamese coffee or a flawless matcha, these 18 spots stood out for their drinks, atmosphere and the little rituals that made the year a little sweeter.
Asa Bakery
Sheldon's Service Station
I love Asa Bakery downtown. The pastries are amazing and the matcha is delicious. I also love Sheldon's in La Mesa — the muffins are amazing and I love their vanilla lattes. — Elaine Alfaro, East County reporter
Location: East Village, San Diego; La Mesa, California
Site: asabakerycafe.com; sheldonslamesa.com
Café Alessie
I will forever vouch for the Instagram-worthy Café Alessie in East Village. It's a family-owned café with coffee, matcha, food and fresh baked pastries. Everything is tasty, but if I had to choose one thing, it would be their banana pudding matcha. Just trust me — I'm there once a week. Plan to get there early or be ready to wait, because there's almost always a line and seating fills up fast. — Audy McAfee, arts reporter
Location: East Village, San Diego
Site: instagram.com/cafealessie
chance's coffee
chance's coffee in North Park is a new favorite. It's a dog-friendly cafe with drinks inspired by its adorable namesake, Chance, and it has ample space and a really cute setup. They even have a photobooth. I don't have any pets, so I'm really just there for the vibes — but I highly recommend their pandan latte and matcha. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition producer
Location: North Park, San Diego
Site: chancescoffee.com
Dark Horse Coffee Roasters
— Brandon Truffa, media production specialist
Location: Various locations throughout San Diego
Site: darkhorsecoffeeroasters.com
Friends of Friends
I love Friends of Friends in National City. Being born and raised in Southeast San Diego, I appreciate the care they've taken to create a space for and by the community. It's the perfect place to chill with friends or work remotely while enjoying their listening bar.
My favorite coffee drink is the buko pandan latte. I've also enjoyed the food — the OG smashburger, tater tots and breakfast sandwiches. Follow their social media to see what events they're hosting, from vinyl spinning to community fundraisers. — Ashley Carbonell, donor engagement manager
Location: National City, California
Site: friendsoffriendssd.com
Forum Coffee
Forum Coffee makes a really great matcha latte, which you can make even more decadent by asking for their housemade coconut cream. They also have a nice pastry selection, if you like that kind of thing. — Vinnee Tong, managing editor
Location: Clairemont, San Diego
Site: forumcoffees.com
Genteel Coffee Company
Genteel Coffee Company in North Park has become my go-to recently for a flawless oat latte. They roast their own beans and are friends of the arts — inviting local musicians to perform in their "On The Ladder" series and commissioning artists for shirt designs and a mural by one of my favorites, Laurie Nasica. The pastry game is A+, with vegan options too. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest
Location: North Park, San Diego
Site: genteelcoffee.com
It's Cafe Thai
It's Cafe Thai is one of my favorite coffee and tea spots in San Diego. You might know them from the SDSU, UCSD, Lane Field and La Jolla farmers markets, but they also opened a storefront in Barrio Logan.
They have a tasty menu with Vietnamese coffee, fruit smoothies, teas and their famous mango sticky rice. Their drinks are fresh — no syrups or powders — because they chop the fruit right in front of you. They probably have the best mango sticky rice I've ever tasted.
The owner, Alex, is one of the nicest guys I've met. He truly cares about his customers, will accommodate your needs and makes sure you leave with something you like. — Antonio Faustino Jr., conference manager
Location: Barrio Logan, San Diego
Site: instagram.com/itscafethai
Labora Matcha Café
I love the Labora Matcha Café in Clairemont. My favorite drink is the Earl 27 with Earl Grey foam. — Rara Watanabe, marketing and sales coordinator
Location: Clairemont, San Diego
Site: laboracafe.com
Midori Kos Matcha & Kaffee
I love Midori Kos in Tijuana. It's a small but incredibly cozy matcha spot in a neighborhood called Calete. My boyfriend and I love taking early-morning walks with our dogs just to enjoy their delicious matcha. I usually go for a regular iced matcha with oat milk and a touch of honey syrup, but if you like something sweeter, they also offer specialty drinks that are definitely worth trying. — Natalie González Rodríguez, co-host of Port of Entry + Spanish web producer
Location: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
Site: instagram.com/midorikos_mx
Mostra Coffee
I'm a big fan of Mostra Coffee. I go to the one by the Home Depot in Carmel Mountain, but they also have locations in 4S, Bankers Hill, Hillcrest and Torrey Hills. My go-to drink is the crème brûlée latte. — Brooke Ruth, senior producer of audio news
Location: Various locations throughout San Diego
Site: mostracoffee.com/
Muri Coffee & Cake
Muri Coffee & Cake is a cozy Kurdish cafe in North Park with delectable drinks and pastries. They offer traditional Kurdish fare like qezwan — a hot drink made from a seed similar to pistachio — and saffron tea, but also familiar drinks like lattes and Americanos. I had to chuckle as the barista explained to every person in front of me what qezwan was, but he did it patiently and enthusiastically. Most ended up ordering it. The vibe is cozy, with warm-toned furniture and a shelf of books. It can be busy on weekends, but it's still a great place to relax, read, work or catch up with friends. Their origin story is also interesting — their website says Muri was started by two Kurdish doctoral students at UC San Diego who traveled through Kurdistan to research and reconnect with their culture before opening the cafe. — Lara McCaffrey, social media strategist
Location: North Park, San Diego
Site: muricafe.com
One of One
One of One is a pop-up making Philippine specialty coffee and matcha. I went to one of their events in Normal Heights with a friend, and it was such a fun time. They had a lovely turon-inspired latte with banana and jackfruit, and a calamansi yuzu matcha — both inspired by the creators' family memories. Their locations change, so check their Instagram page for the next one. — Kori Suzuki, South Bay and Imperial Valley reporter
Location: Pop-ups throughout San Diego
Site: instagram.com/ooocommunity
Suerte Coffee
The best matcha drink I tried all year came from the new-to-me mobile cart Suerte Coffee. Get their seasonal caramel apple matcha latte while you can. They're at the Otay Ranch and Chula Vista farmers markets and also show up at unique pop-ups like the picnic and junk journaling event at Bench Home in Kensington. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator
Location: Various locations throughout San Diego County
Site: instagram.com/suerte.coffee
Sweet Vibe
This year I've been obsessed with taro boba tea and determined to find the best in San Diego. A few months ago I stumbled on a place that immediately ended my quest — Sweet Vibe in Convoy. This shop is the only one I've found that uses taro paste instead of powder, and the results are delicious. The texture is thicker and the taste is fresher than your average taro boba. Now, Sweet Vibe is my mandatory dessert destination after a night of eating in Convoy. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest
Location: Convoy District, San Diego
Site: sweetvibesd.com
Tea Bazaar
Tea Bazaar is a loose-leaf tea place with amazing styles. I love the Irish Coffee Tea, plus all their chocolatey pu-erh teas — including one that tastes exactly like an old fashioned. And how can I resist a tea called Dracula's Blood Orange? — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie
Location: Little Italy, San Diego
Site: teabazaarca.com
Ultreya Coffee & Tea
I love Ultreya Coffee & Tea on College Avenue. The space is very cozy and inviting — a great place to get some remote work done. Their specialty coffee drinks are delicious, and their vegan pastries and breakfast items are excellent. They also have a small shopfront with items from local vendors and businesses. — Andrea Cash, executive assistant
Location: College Area, San Diego
Site: ultreyacoffee.com