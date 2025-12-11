San Diego's best 18 cafes for coffee, tea and matcha in 2025

It's Cafe Thai

It's Cafe Thai is one of my favorite coffee and tea spots in San Diego. You might know them from the SDSU, UCSD, Lane Field and La Jolla farmers markets, but they also opened a storefront in Barrio Logan.

They have a tasty menu with Vietnamese coffee, fruit smoothies, teas and their famous mango sticky rice. Their drinks are fresh — no syrups or powders — because they chop the fruit right in front of you. They probably have the best mango sticky rice I've ever tasted.

The owner, Alex, is one of the nicest guys I've met. He truly cares about his customers, will accommodate your needs and makes sure you leave with something you like. — Antonio Faustino Jr., conference manager

Location: Barrio Logan, San Diego

Site: instagram.com/itscafethai