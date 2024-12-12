Local senior ride-share program struggling to meet demand

Marion Yurow, an 88-year-old retired teacher, doesn’t drive. Her husband, Harvey Yurow, is a retired research chemist. At 92, he’s limited his driving to around their neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo.

A study published by Springer Nature reveals that most seniors stop driving or limit their driving by their 80s. For some, like the Yurows, this leads to difficulties getting to essential medical appointments.

Marion said the couple is experiencing the realities of aging.

"We’re needing more and more doctor appointments, unfortunately," she said, noting that her husband had a heart attack and she recently had eye surgery. While their health care needs have increased, driving long distances and navigating parking structures has become a challenge.

A recent survey by Alignment Health found that 1 in 4 seniors skip medical care and most cited transportation access as the main reason.

"Because Harvey was getting limited in his driving, and I don't drive anymore, we just didn’t know what to do. There’s Lyft and Uber, but that gets pretty expensive. I happened to find out about On the Go," Marion said.

On the Go is a local transportation program offered by Jewish Family Service for seniors age 60 and older. It’s funded by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and the City of San Diego.

"We have many older adults who are wanting to stay living independently in their homes, but because they can no longer drive to their medical appointments or to the grocery store, they're having a harder time maintaining that independence," said Sunni Robertson, director of volunteer and community engagement at Jewish Family Service.

The program provides free rides throughout San Diego County, but it faces a growing demand for volunteer drivers.

"We are definitely seeing the need for the service outpacing available volunteers," Robertson said. "One of the reasons we think is that we know folk’s lives are busy and they think ‘oh I can’t fit this into my schedule.’ But really all that we’re asking for is that volunteers give one to two rides per month."

Their greatest need for volunteers is in East County, including Lakeside, Santee and El Cajon, as well as in Cardiff and Encinitas in North County.

Research from Columbia University shows the emotional impact of seniors losing the ability to drive. Their risk of depression nearly doubles when they stop driving.

Robertson said the program tries to help with social isolation.

"They really are that warmth and connection to someone else that day," she said. “So not only is it a ride to be with your doctor's appointment, but you're riding with a friendly face on the way.”

Heidi de Marco / KPBS Harvey Yurow, 92, and his wife, Marion, 88, said that while their health care needs have increased with age, so has their need for transportation access.

The program’s enrollment process is old school, there’s a number to call to enroll and another to request a ride. Online systems can be a barrier for some seniors.

"Honestly, I’m just not computer literate," Marion said. "I can use the cell phone, but somehow the Lyft and the Uber and everything got to be a little much for me."

While the program is free, there’s currently a waitlist for new riders. Medical rides are prioritized, making up 75% of all requested trips. Jewish Family Service reimburses volunteers for mileage and provides secondary insurance.

Marcia Fernando has been a volunteer driver for 12 years. She said she signed up because she loves helping people who can't help themselves.

"What I kind of get the feeling from people is they’re afraid to have strangers in their car," she said. "But they’re beautiful people. And if you sit back for a moment and think, what if I couldn’t drive anymore? You’d be devastated. And so here you are, giving somebody a gift that’s priceless."

On a recent Monday, Fernando drove the Yurows to an eye doctor appointment.

"It is so humbling to me that they trust me," she said. "I want to take extra good care of them and make them super comfortable because they are getting in a car of a person they don’t even know."

For Marion, these rides are about more than just transportation. They’re a chance to remain connected to the community, maintain independence and avoid isolation.

“Over the years, we've met some wonderful people. And as they say, I don't know what we would do,” she said. “Eventually, Harvey won't be driving and then we really will have a problem.”