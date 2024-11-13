-
A study of cells from 84 brains finds that Alzheimer's has two distinct phases, and that one type of neuron is especially vulnerable.
-
Organizers say visits from local students bring joy to the center’s residents and help teach kids about aging.
-
The number of people that have been diagnosed with a pneumonia-causing bacteria has increased over the past six months. Older people are at higher risk of pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia and menningitis.
-
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 and flu test combo test on Monday.
-
Reporters for NPR traveled across North and South Dakota to see the challenges older adults in rural areas face when they need medical care — and to see what it's like for the people trying to help.
