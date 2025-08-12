County health officials confirm first case of measles in San Diego this year

San Diego County public health officials on Friday confirmed the first case of measles in the region in a teenager who recently left the country.

Last year, four measles cases were confirmed in the county, all associated with international travel. As of Aug. 4, a total of 19 cases have been reported in California. As of Aug. 6, there are 1,359 confirmed cases in the U.S.

The teenager testing positive for the disease was not vaccinated and may have exposed others at:

Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines Urgent Care, 10710 North Torrey Pines Road, on Aug. 6, from 8:53 p.m. to Aug. 7, at 12:26 a.m.; and

Rady Children's Emergency Department, 3020 Children's Way, 1st floor, on Aug. 6, from 11:01 p.m. to Aug. 7, at 05:21 a.m.

The county epidemiological team is working with Scripps and Rady to identify patients and staff who may have been exposed to the disease and follow up on vaccination status.

"Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing or being in the same room with an infected person," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, county deputy public health officer. "Anyone who was at any of the specific locations and at the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease."

As a precaution, people with symptoms are asked to call their doctor's office in advance, rather than visit an office directly.

Measles typically develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. A distinctive red rash usually appears one to four days after early symptoms start. A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears. The rash typically begins on the face and head, then proceeds downward and outward to the hands and feet. It fades in the same order it began, from head to feet.

"The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles vaccine," Kadakia said. "With measles outbreaks occurring in several countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose, and travelers over 12 months of age should get two doses at least four weeks apart."

According to the county, measles complications are more common in children younger than 5 years old and adults 20 years and older. Complications can include diarrhea, ear infections and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications and the risk is higher among younger children and adults.

There is no treatment for measles. Bed rest, fluids and fever control are recommended. People with complications may need treatment for their specific problems.

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000 by the World Health Organization due to the success of vaccination efforts. Children on a normal vaccination scheduled are inoculated with the MMR vaccine, which also vaccinates against mumps and rubella.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, measles is one of the most contagious of infectious diseases. If not immunized, a person exposed to someone with measles has a 95% chance of becoming infected.

For more information about measles and/or other vaccine-preventable diseases visit the county's Health and Human Services Agency's Immunization Branch online or by phone at 866-358-2966.