FINDING YOUR ROOTS: The Road We Took

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Lizzie Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj, uncovering ancestors who made brave decisions that forever reshaped their family trees.

PBS Actor Lizzie Caplan

Moving from shtetls in Eastern Europe to farmlands in northern India to the shores of the United States, Gates introduces his guests to the women and men who overcame enormous hardships to find a better future.

PBS Comedian Hasan Minhaj

