FINDING YOUR ROOTS: The Road We Took

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:34 PM PST
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of comedian Hasan Minhaj
PBS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of comedian Hasan Minhaj

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Lizzie Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj, uncovering ancestors who made brave decisions that forever reshaped their family trees.

Actor Lizzie Caplan
PBS
Actor Lizzie Caplan

Moving from shtetls in Eastern Europe to farmlands in northern India to the shores of the United States, Gates introduces his guests to the women and men who overcame enormous hardships to find a better future.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj
PBS
Comedian Hasan Minhaj

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

