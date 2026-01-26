Give Now
Border & Immigration

County flags to be lowered in recognition of ICE-related deaths in Minnesota

By City News Service
Published January 26, 2026 at 8:11 AM PST
The San Diego County Administration building is seen on Sept. 20, 2024.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
The San Diego County Administration building is seen on Sept. 20, 2024.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer on Sunday ordered all County and United States flags to be lowered to half-staff on county property in recognition of the lives lost in Minnesota at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The order will remain in effect until the conclusion of this week's Board of Supervisors meetings that are scheduled to be completed Wednesday.

The order was issued by Lawson-Remer after what she called "the tragic deaths of Renée Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, resulting from recent federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis."

"Lowering the flag today (Sunday) reflects mourning and real alarm," Lawson-Remer said in a statement. "Deadly federal enforcement combined with impeded oversight is a constitutional breakdown that communities across the country cannot ignore."

