Sunny, warm weather for Thanksgiving week in San Diego

A warming trend is coming to San Diego County for Thanksgiving week before temperatures dip next weekend with a chance for rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said it will be mostly sunny and dry for the remainder of this weekend after the region saw multiple days of rain last week, followed by gradual warming through Thanksgiving, with high temperatures returning to above normal by the middle of the week.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected Tuesday through Thanksgiving, peaking on Wednesday.

Another trough of low pressure will bring cooler, unsettled weather with onshore flow, higher humidity and a 15% to 35% chance of showers sometime next Saturday afternoon into Sunday, according to forecasters.

Coastal highs are expected to be in the upper 60s Monday, followed by the low to mid-70s through Friday. Inland highs will be in the upper 60s Monday, then the 70s for the rest of the week before dipping into the 50s next weekend.

Mountain highs will be in the 60s throughout the week, dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s next weekend.

Deserts can expect highs to reach the upper 60s to mid-70s, forecasters say.