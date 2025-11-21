Busy holiday travel season expected at San Diego International Airport

The San Diego International Airport is expecting its busiest holiday travel season ever this year, the first for its new Terminal 1.

Airport spokeswoman Nicole Hall says the number of travelers for this Thanksgiving is expected to be up 2%-3% over last year.

“Even though we’re going to have more people, we’re hoping that people won’t feel that push," Hall said. "In the old Terminal 1, you really did feel it because it was cramped. Now we have this beautiful terminal that’s spacious."

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A Christmas tree is shown in Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport on Nov. 21, 2025.

Hall said about 875,000 people are expected to come to the airport throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The busiest day is going to be Sunday, Nov. 30," she said.

That brings us to the familiar advice. Check with your airline on flight status before coming to the airport and arrive at least two hours before your departure time.

This year, the airport is offering more than just a new terminal. It's launched a program called SAN Pass, allowing people without plane tickets to go past security with friends or family to either see them off, or welcome them home at the gate.

Hall said just go to the airport's website to apply.

“You fill out a pretty simple application asking for information that is reviewed by TSA. This program is monitored and regulated and approved by TSA. You go through the same screening that you would if you were flying," she said.

There are only a limited number of passes every day, available on a first-come, first-served basis for both terminals.