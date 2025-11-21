San Diego County expects warmer weather by the end of the weekend

Another round of scattered showers were expected across San Diego County Friday, possibly leading into tomorrow, with signs of warmer weather slowly moving in by the end of the weekend, forecasters said.

Due to ongoing rainfall, a flood advisory was in effect early Friday morning for the county. Between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 0.5 inches was expected. Minor flooding in poor drainage areas such as some urban zones could occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Friday morning could see 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulated around areas reaching levels of 6 to 6,500 feet.

Coastal San Diego will be partly cloudy over the next few days, but will see some sun by the beginning of next week. Highs should be mostly in the mid-60s. Mountain areas will remain in the mid-40s to low 50s over the weekend, while the deserts are fairly cool but are a little warmer, with highs in the low 60s.

Likely showers and possibly a thunderstorm were expected in Downtown San Diego before 10 a.m. Friday. The downtown forecast should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 and southeast winds from 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation was at 60%.

Showers should become more confined to the mountains and deserts by late Friday into Saturday. Periods of gusty east to northeast winds were also expected for those areas, the NWS said.

Marine forecasters said there is a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday afternoon. Any thunderstorm could bring lightning, gusty winds, choppy seas and a waterspout, they added.

"A very slow warming trend sets in for the end of the weekend into early next week," the NWS said. "There is the potential for weak Santa Ana winds by the middle of next week."

