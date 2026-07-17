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POV: The Dating Game

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:07 AM PDT
Hao with three clients Zhou, Wu and Li for clothes shopping.
Wei Gao
Hao with three clients Zhou, Wu and Li for clothes shopping.

Premieres Monday, July 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"The Dating Game" follows three working-class bachelors navigating a dating landscape reshaped by politics and economy in a country where eligible men are estimated to outnumber women by 30 million.

As they join an intensive seven-day dating camp led by one of China’s most sought-after coaches in a last-ditch effort to find love. Blending moments of humor and vulnerability, the film offers an intimate look at the pressures shaping modern connection and belonging.

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Trailer for "The Dating Game" by director Violet Du Feng.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Directed by Violet Du Feng, and produced by Feng, Joanna Natasegara, James Costa, and Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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