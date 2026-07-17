POV: The Dating Game

Premieres Monday, July 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"The Dating Game" follows three working-class bachelors navigating a dating landscape reshaped by politics and economy in a country where eligible men are estimated to outnumber women by 30 million.

As they join an intensive seven-day dating camp led by one of China’s most sought-after coaches in a last-ditch effort to find love. Blending moments of humor and vulnerability, the film offers an intimate look at the pressures shaping modern connection and belonging.

Trailer for "The Dating Game" by director Violet Du Feng.

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Credits: Directed by Violet Du Feng, and produced by Feng, Joanna Natasegara, James Costa, and Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas