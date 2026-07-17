Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

No outbreak of cyclosporiasis reported locally yet, but food safety encouraged

By City News Service
Published July 17, 2026 at 8:03 AM PDT
Fruits and vegetables are stacked inside of cardboard boxes on a red wagon, Dec. 6, 2021.
Jacob Aere
Fruits and vegetables are stacked inside of cardboard boxes on a red wagon, Dec. 6, 2021.

While no local increase in the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis has been reported locally, San Diego County public health officials urged the public to take food safety seriously.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,645 confirmed cases of the illness across 34 states, with more than 5,100 additional cases still under investigation. The CDC has not identified a specific source yet.

Locally, the county has logged eight cases so far in 2026, about in line with the 15-20 seen in a typical year. Most of these cases tend to stem from international travel.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Cyclosporiasis, caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, usually spreads through contaminated food or water, particularly fresh produce. Case counts typically trend up in May through August each year. Once produce is contaminated, the parasite can only be eliminated by cooking, the county said.

Cases are confirmed by lab testing of stool samples through medical providers. It is marked by watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, nausea, fatigue and sometimes a low-grade fever, with symptoms arriving between two days to two weeks after exposure.

Severe cases, generally in young children, older adults and immunocompromised people, can lead to dehydration and require hospitalization. Nationwide, about 9% of reported cases have resulted in hospitalization, a county statement read.

To prevent the illness, the CDC recommends safe food-handling steps such as washing hands before and after handling fresh produce, rinsing all produce and scrubbing firmer fruits such as melons and cucumbers. You can also cut out bruised or spoiled sections of fruits and vegetables, refrigerate any cut, peeled or cooked produce within two hours and heat up cooked food — preferable to raw — to at least 158F to kill the parasite.

Health

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News