County Environmental Health issues closure notice of Coronado's Glorietta Bay

San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Thursday issued a water closure of Glorietta Bay in Coronado because of a reported sewage release.

Beachgoers were advised the ocean water in the area contains sewage and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact, a county statement read.

The announcement comes as closures continue at the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach Shoreline and Silver Strand Shoreline — all ocean shoreline from the U.S.-Mexico border to the Silver Strand State Beach Campground — due to sewage in water stemming from the Tijuana River watershed.

Additionally, the DEHQ has ongoing water advisories due to elevated bacteria levels for La Jolla Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, Avenida De La Playa, Tourmaline Surf Park, the main entrance stairs at San Elijo State Beach, Tidelands Park and Coronado Shoreline.