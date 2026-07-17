San Diego home prices hold above $1 million as sales rise

Home prices in San Diego County remained above the $1 million mark last month, while sales activity increased, according to data released Thursday by the California Association of Realtors.

The median price of an existing single-family home in San Diego County was $1.085 million in June, up from $1.059 million in May and up 5.9% from June 2025.

Home sales in the county were up 11.6% from May and up 16.1% from June 2025, according to CAR.

Statewide, existing single-family home sales totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 279,880 units in June, up 4.1% from May and up 6.0% from a year earlier, marking the strongest year-over-year increase since September.

After reaching an all-time high in May, California's statewide median home price eased in June but remained above the $900,000 mark for the third consecutive month.

California's median home price hit $904,640 in June, down 2.8% from May and 0.4% higher than a year ago.

"California's housing market ended the first half of the year on stronger footing, with home sales reaching their highest level in six months despite elevated mortgage rates and ongoing affordability challenges," CAR President Tamara Suminski said in a statement. "As more buyers adjust to current market conditions and inventory of homes for sale continues to improve, we are encouraged that increased consumer confidence could support housing demand through the remainder of 2026."

Sales of higher-priced homes decreased. Homes priced between $1 million and $2 million declined from a record 38.5% last month to 36.9% in June, according to CAR.

"June's rebound in housing demand helped the market close the second quarter on firmer footing, with the broad-based increase in sales suggesting that some buyers are beginning to adapt to the current interest rate environment," CAR Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine said in a statement. "However, the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East has added renewed upward pressure on mortgage rates, which could weigh on affordability and create additional headwinds for housing demand as the summer buying season unfolds."