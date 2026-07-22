NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS: Home

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In Canada, a walnut-sized turtle ventures through a forest of giants, dodging huge trucks along the highway. The newly hatched turtle is in search of the lake where she will spend the next 50 years of her life.

In Canada, a walnut-sized turtle ventures through a forest of giants, dodging huge trucks along the highway. The newly hatched turtle is in search of the lake where she will spend the next 50 years of her life. In South Africa, a young bushbaby is expelled by his family and must journey into the unknown to find a new home. He is drawn toward the lights of the human world in the city of Pretoria.

In South Africa, a young bushbaby is expelled by his family and must journey into the unknown to find a new home. He is drawn toward the lights of the human world in the city of Pretoria.

This young bush baby learned from his mother where to find an important winter food: acacia gum. A large and reliable source can be found half a mile away, but he must navigate through the dense forest to get there.

About The Series: Small animals must sometimes make epic journeys to find a home or a mate. While the distances may not seem monumental to us, grasses appear like skyscrapers and raindrops fall as big as cars to these little creatures. On NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS, meet six heroic, tiny travelers – a turtle, a bushbaby, a pangolin, a lion tamarin, a water vole and a chameleon – risking it all to complete big journeys against the odds. Working with scientists and conservationists around the world and using the latest camera technology, this series captures insights into the lives of the small but mighty. Each episode explores the journeys of two distinctive little animals. NATURE on Facebook + Instagram

For a tiny bush baby, danger lurks around every corner in this forest. The bush baby's scent is picked up by a genet, one of the few predators adept enough in the trees to catch a bush baby.

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Kevin McDonald / © BBC NHU / PBS Two Mohol bushbabies in the acacia forests of South Africa. Each is small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand. They specialize in eating insects, but they are preyed upon by bigger African animals, such as snakes, owls and genets.

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