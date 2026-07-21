Chula Vista quinceañera shops adapt as costs, border policies put tradition under pressure

Along just two blocks of Third Avenue in Chula Vista, there are nine quinceañera-related businesses, with several more event halls, dress shops and vendors located within a two-mile radius.

Quinceañeras are Latino coming-of-age celebrations for a girl's 15th birthday, and the family businesses catering to these events offer more than goods and services — they help families bring a tradition to life.

Business isn't always booming. These local shops have survived recessions, inflation and a recent wave of political uncertainty. Yet, the demand for quinceañeras has kept them afloat.

Fluctuating demand

Osmar Naranjo is a dress designer at Cynderella Brides, which has been in business for more than 30 years.

He splits his time among three Cynderella dress shop locations he runs with his mother in Chula Vista, Escondido and Tijuana. They employ between 15 and 20 people and have worked in this industry since Naranjo was 4 years old.

Riley Arthur Cynderellla Brides is located on Third Avenue in Chula Vista, April 30, 2026. Riley Arthur Osmar Naranjo shares one of his sketches of a custom gown he designed while model Joana Martinez models one of his completed gowns at Cynderella Brides in Chula Vista, April 30, 2026.

He recalls seeing dramatic dips during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were sheltering at home and skipping quinces or opting for unique social distancing solutions. But as pandemic restrictions eased beginning in 2022, that changed.

“The dresses got extremely elaborate … I think either we were enclosed for so many years of the pandemic that we now wanted that party back," he said. "We wanted to celebrate that part of our culture — that they want bigger.”

This year, the market has shifted again with rising costs. Naranjo said he isn’t seeing the numbers he did four years ago.

“This year I did notice a decrease with the economy and everything. This is the first year that I’ve noticed that it went down," he said. "So a lot of people are now starting to budget this year compared to the last two years.”



Challenging business model

Factory of Dreams Hall has been on Third Avenue for 14 years. David Calzada manages the space.

The hall is filled with glittering chandeliers, columns and checkered flooring that evoke a European feel.

"So, the idea for the place was to have a style inspired by something like Versailles, but a bit simpler, you know?" he explained. "The flooring, as you can see, features details reminiscent of a Venetian palace floor."

Marielena Castellanos / KPBS The interior design inside Factory of Dreams event space in Chula Vista was inspired by Versailles and Venetian palaces, May 31, 2026

Calzada said typically the venue is booked all weekend long with quinceañeras.

He said inflation has driven food prices up, such as chicken, raw materials and supplies, making everything more expensive. That has lowered their profit margin.

A challenge with the quinceañera business model is that families typically reserve a space and make big purchases several months or a year in advance. Quinceañera businesses estimate the cost of food, decorations and staffing, and they offer the client a fixed price, which can be difficult to do accurately amid rising costs.

“Once it's in the contract, we can't change it,” Calzada said.

Riley Arthur / KPBS David Calzada manages Factory of Dreams in Chula Vista, May 31, 2026.

Political anxiety

Beyond inflation, Calzada said the business has also had to navigate the economic fallout of shifting federal policies . He noted that recent fear of immigration raids under the Trump administration has caused some postponements and cancellations, including one client who pulled out a week before her event after a relative was detained.

Calzada recalled the client stating, "We can't have the quinceañera right now. We have bigger priorities."

Naranjo, whose business relies tightly on a cross-border footprint between his San Diego and Tijuana shops, said community anxiety over immigration raids has also slowed his business.

“I’m at a loss right now because my people are being affected, so I don’t have people to do business with. So I’m also suffering,” he said.



Family business

Just Java Elegance Hall opened in 2002, across the street from Cynderella Brides. Tanya Castaneda, who manages the space with her mother, said on a good month she averages 20 quinceañeras across three locations.

And while in its early days, the business relied on family members to contribute, setting up tables, driving limousines, taking photographs, etc ... Now Just Java works with multiple vendors. She said the value in these events spreads wide in the community.

Riley Arthur / KPBS Tanya Castaneda manages Just Java Elegance Hall, one of the oldest quinceañera halls on Third Avenue, on April 30, 2026.

"So we have our staff that helps out, and then there's also vendors that come through," she said. "So there are very many businesses, there are very many vendors that benefit from one single event."

Like many working in this industry, for Castaneda it's about bringing families together.

"Seeing the family celebrate, seeing families — especially when it comes to a wedding or quinceañera — sometimes these are such special once-in-a-lifetime events that the whole family comes together," she said. "See them glow and dance and celebrate. I mean, that's the beauty of it."