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Your web browser is not supported A two-hour documentary that explores what NASA's space shuttle program meant to six exceptional men and women who worked behind the scenes to make it fly.

"When We Were Shuttle" is a two-hour documentary that explores what NASA's space shuttle program meant to six exceptional men and women who worked behind the scenes to make it fly.

NASA / APT The Kennedy Space Center Ground Operation Workforce pose in front Columbia and the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

Through their recollections and personal archives, the film examines some of the program’s highs and its darkest hours. It also offers a unique, grassroots look at how the shuttle impacted life in the Sunshine State – from the thriving aerospace and tourism industry it sustained, to the decision to retire the shuttle when the program ended in 2011.

NASA / APT Controller in Firing Room 1 of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Launch Control Center celebrate a successful liftoff of Columbia from Launch Pad 39A a few seconds past 7 a.m. on April 12, 1981.

NASA / APT Interviewed in the film, James L. (Jim) Jennings served as the Deputy Director of NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center, from May 7, 2000, to Sept. 9, 2002.

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NASA / APT After Columbia’s construction in Palmdale, California, the orbiter arrived at Kennedy Space Center on March 25, 1979, to prepare for its first launch.

NASA / APT The STS-1 space shuttle team celebrates a successful liftoff of Columbia from Launch Pad 39A a few seconds past 7 a.m. on April 12, 1981.

Presented by WLRN Public Media / Distributed by APT