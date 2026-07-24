Beyond Hall H: Parents share what it's like bringing young children to Comic-Con

Thousands of people braved the crowds, heat and traffic on Friday for the massive pop-culture event.

With all the cosplay, collectibles and action-figures, people tend to think of Comic-Con International as a playground for adults embracing their inner child. But at its heart, Comic-Con is still a place where kids can discover the magic of comics, characters and imagination for the first time.

“Giant Snorlax!” Ashton Cullen, sitting on top of his father’s shoulders, excitedly yelled.

This is the 5-year-old’s first time at Comic-Con. He is visiting from Los Angeles with his mom, dad and his 3-year-old brother.

“On the way, I got a new Pokémon. And that Pokémon is this,” he said, showing off the latest Pokémon he caught on the game “Pokémon Go.”

Cullen is obsessed with Pokémon, and every turn brings something new to discover.

“Giant Charmander!” he said.

His dad, Jeremy Cullen, said they visited the outdoor activations last year. This year, they decided it was finally time to experience Comic-Con from the inside.

“You know, see the atmosphere and everyone dressed up in their costumes,” Jeremy Cullen said.

“And just for the cosplays,” Jennifer Cullen, his wife, said. “We want to see the cosplayers. We’re not in the area. We can’t spend money on it, but we think it’s cool.”

There are plenty of cosplayers, from Cyclops to a family dressed as the Powerpuff Girls to the Bat-family.

“Girl Robin,” Layla Boren said. She has been coming to Comic-Con with her parents for the past three years.

Her parents, of course, have been coming for much longer.

“This is our eighth year, I think,” Heather Boren said. She said the Comic-Con feels different with a kid in tow. Before, it was the panels and Hall H. Now, it’s about creating memories together.

“One time she came across like a Dalek robot or an R2-D2, and that just blew her mind,” Heather Boren said. “She loved that. And sometimes it’s just roaming the hall, like running around.”

Having a kid in tow at Comic-Con is tough, but parents say it’s worth it to see the excitement on their kids’ faces.

“I’m not gonna lie, it is a lot of work,” said Will Hui, who was attending with his wife and two sons. “(But) it’s fun, it’s rewarding. You get to watch them like getting excited, but yeah, you’re gonna do less than before.”

Of course, when the children get older, that’s when it’s really fun because these parents get to share their passion with them. After all, that’s what Comic-Con is all about: sharing these experiences with a community of fans.