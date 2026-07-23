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Arts & Culture

Where to eat at San Diego Comic-Con 2026: 5 tips for every budget

By Lara McCaffrey / Social Media Strategist
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:41 PM PDT
San Diego writer Lauren Marie Fleming poses with her Comic-Con survival supplies on Thursday, July 24, 2025. "I'm gluten free, so I have to bring snacks," she said.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
San Diego writer Lauren Marie Fleming poses with her Comic-Con survival supplies on Thursday, July 24, 2025. "I'm gluten free, so I have to bring snacks," she said.

You can’t do Comic-Con (or anything, really) on an empty stomach. KPBS has put together a quick guide to eating at Comic-Con.

1. Bring food from home

“We have food at home.”

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You were probably annoyed when your parents said that, but they were right. Bringing lunch from home is still the cheapest and most convenient option.

You can bring food into the San Diego Convention Center in a backpack or purse. Just avoid oversized items like an extra-large pizza.

2. Buy food at the Convention Center

The San Diego Convention Center brings in some outside vendors every year for Comic-Con. For most events, it relies on its in-house kitchens to feed visitors at other conferences throughout the year.

Those restaurants are the same as last year — Lola 55 (Lola Tacos at the Convention Center), Biga Pizza, Auntie Anne’s/Mrs. Fields, Cali Cream and Rita's Ice.

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San Diego Convention Center food solid in 2025

French fries → 350 pounds
Hot dogs → 11,551
Jalapeños → 260 gallons
Nacho cheese → 660 gallons
Nacho chips → 2,520 pounds
Personal pan pizzas → 7,577
Cali burritos → 2,202
Bags of chips → 5,302

Source: San Diego Convention Center

Some vendors have new food items on the menu, and there have also been some price increases.

The full menu is available here.

“With an event like Comic-Con, space is always at a premium,” said Maren Dougherty, San Diego Convention Center executive director of marketing and communications. “I don't know that we would be able to add that many new additional vendors. But I will say that the ones that we have have proven to be very popular, and I think it is nice to have something that is an alternative to the hot dog or the nachos.”

3. Dine in the Gaslamp

If you’re OK with lines and crowds, there are lots of restaurants in the surrounding Gaslamp neighborhood.

Many restaurants and hotels are getting into the nerd spirit. For example, Maryjane’s Diner has a superhero-themed menu, and the Omni San Diego Hotel has a “The Walking Dead”-inspired taco stand.

The Unofficial Comic-Con Blog is keeping tabs on restaurant promotions in the Gaslamp and throughout the city.

Sam Ginn and Melissa Coleman-Reed display their Comic-Con survival snacks: a protein bar for Ginn and coffee for Coleman-Reed in this undated photo.
Arts & Culture
Comic-Con attendees share their survival snacks
Julia Dixon Evans

4. Venture further into downtown

Going outside the Gaslamp isn’t as convenient, but you might be able to avoid some crowds.

Like their nearby Gaslamp neighbors, some other downtown spots have specials going on. For example, Asa Bakery in East Village has Totoro-shaped sweets, and Landini’s in Little Italy is doing a buy-three-slices-get-one-free deal.

The Unofficial Comic-Con Blog is also on the lookout for those deals.

5. Pick up some grab-and-go from Ralphs

Maybe not as exciting as a Totoro-shaped pastry, but Ralphs at 101 G St. is a tried-and-true option for Comic-Con vets. There are grab-and-go options like sandwiches and salads, plus lots of snacks, of course.

What do you like eating at Comic-Con? Check out the comments on our Instagram video for tips from your fellow attendees.

Man, I'm kind of hungry now …

Updated: July 23, 2026 at 1:03 PM PDT
Editor's Note: The author of this story is a member of the KPBS Communications team. This piece was assigned and edited by KPBS news staff. The KPBS news operation maintains strict editorial independence from KPBS executives and all non-news departments.

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Arts & Culture Comic-ConPop CultureFoodSan Diego
Lara McCaffrey
As social media strategist, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for connecting and engaging with our social media audiences. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
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