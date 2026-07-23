Comic-Con library card honors San Diego libraries as a place for everyone — even space aliens

The American ideal of a public library was founded on the spirit of inclusion for all people. This month, the San Diego Public Library system celebrates its 144th anniversary, providing free access to community resources and, of course, millions of books.

To mark the occasion, the library’s annual Comic-Con-themed library card celebrates that spirit of inclusion — with space aliens.

This year's card was designed by Keithan Jones, founder of KID Comics and the annual Black Com!x Day. He said he wanted to honor the library's importance.

So I figure, let me put an alien family from another world going to the San Diego Library. Keithan Jones

"What I tried to do with this design is give a feeling of everyone is welcome to the library," Jones said. “So I figure, let me put an alien family from another world going to the San Diego Library."

The card is colorful and fun, cartoonish but recognizably San Diego. Two kids and an adult hold hands as they approach the San Diego Central Library's iconic dome, pointing and smiling excitedly.

But the family happens to be blue, with antennae and bright red space boots.

"They're not from Earth, but all the same, they're welcome to the library — being the bigger message that everyone is welcome to the library without discrimination."

Each year, Comic-Con International and the San Diego Public Library partner with a local artist to create a commemorative library card and keychain tag. Past artists include Charles Glaubitz, Rachel Murray, ToshWerks, John Jennings, Sarah Wilkinson, Thomas Vineberg, Attiba Royster and Vince Alvendia.

Aaron Nabus Black Com!x Day founder Keithan Jones promotes his comic "The Power Knights," and his company, KID Comics, at his table in February 2022.

Jones, a comics artist and leader in the local community and beyond, began creating his own comics as a child in 1982. He remembers always drawing, but said the library was where his artistic journey and education truly began.

"Now I have to reveal my age," Jones quipped. "Because the library was instrumental for me because obviously back in the '80s when I was a kid, there was no internet, no Google or anything like that. So I had to go to the library."

He recalled surrounding himself with library books and biographies of some of his favorite artists, including Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.

I was a weird kid. I really wanted to get better at art and I didn't have a lot of money. So, hey, let me go to the library and look at all these art books. Keithan Jones

"I was a weird kid. I really wanted to get better at art and I didn't have a lot of money. So, hey, let me go to the library and look at all these art books, pick all these books and sit on the floor and just skim through all of these art books all day long at the library, by myself," Jones said. "Just absorb all that stuff."

Those sessions at the library kicked off a journey of self-discovery and inspired his approach to storytelling through comics and art, he said.

"Thanks to the library because all of that information was there, free of charge," he said.

People are going to start gravitating back toward the basics, like the authenticity and physical media. Keithan Jones

Jones also believes libraries will endure.

"I really feel that people are going to start gravitating back toward the basics, like the authenticity and physical media. Like books," he said.

Especially in an age of artificial intelligence and digital everything, everywhere, Jones said people will find libraries — and the books within them — more relevant than ever.

"You don't need a subscription model. You don't need to plug it into the wall, keep the thing on. Just put it in your hands and go to town, you know?"