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Public Safety

Fast-moving Ramona wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures

By KPBS Staff
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:24 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

A fast-moving wildfire near Ramona Mountain tore across dozens of brushy acres Wednesday, threatening rural homes and forcing evacuations.

Creelman Fire

The blaze, dubbed the Creelman Fire, erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Creelman Lane in Ramona, south of Hanson Lane and just west of Simon County Preserve, according to Cal Fire.

The flames had blackened roughly 315 acres. "It's burning at a dangerous rate of speed and is impacting San Diego Country Estates," CAL FIRE shared on X.

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San Diego sheriff's office has advised Ramona residents to be aware of increased law enforcement.

The blaze, which was growing at a "critical" rate, also led to closures of San Vicente Road at Wildcat Canyon Road and Vista Ramona Road at Old Julian Highway, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations

Authorities directed residents near the burn zone to clear out of their homes at once and advised others who live somewhat farther away to prepare to leave the area on short notice.

See the evacuations zones below.

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“Right now, we’ve made incredible progress with this collaboration. It just speaks to the collaborative nature and all of the assets to protect people because this is close to where people live,” said Candace Hadley, a public information officer from San Diego Fire Department.

Hadley added that the incident is “a keen reminder” for the public to “be prepared, talk to their families” and have a “go bag just in case.”

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Public Safety Wildfires

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KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
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