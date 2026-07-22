Top 10 arts events in San Diego this weekend: Sound bath art, 'The Family Album' and opera

🎨 Visual art

Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Detail of artwork by May-ling Martinez from "Within the Context of Time: May-ling Martinez and Coralys Carter" at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. The exhibit closes Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Sound Journey with May-ling Martinez and Virgil Sim

The powerful two-person exhibit "Within the Context of Time" by May-ling Martinez and Coralys Carter closes this Saturday with a special Sound Journey event. The gallery will transform into a guided sound bath inspired by and surrounded by the exhibition. I love the massive illustrations, assemblages, sound sculptures and sculptural installations in this exhibit. Martinez's pieces are informed by science textbooks and power structures. She also creates mechanized, analog (and beautiful) musical instruments. Carter's sculptures are stunning: intimate, uncanny figures suspended in graceful yet unsettled movement.

For Saturday's Sound Journey, Virgil Sim will join Martinez to guide the sound bath. Bring a blanket, cushion or yoga mat for seating. To browse the art, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

4 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | $15+ | MORE INFO

Woo Studios: Summer Market + Daniel Arthur Mendoza and Walker Hewitt: 'TOUCH, touch'

A new two-person exhibit in the Woo Studios main gallery is informed by queer intimacy. Walker Hewitt's paintings are subtle and architectural, with structures, patterns and color palettes inspired by the intimacy of walking with friends. Daniel Arthur Mendoza presents dreamscape-inspired drawings and textile pieces. Several large, quilt-like pieces, stitched from secondhand bedding, other remnants and sequins, evoke nude forms surrounded by flowers. The exhibit is curated by Victor Castaneda H.

I recommend planning your visit to Woo Studios around Sunday's Summer Market, with dozens of vendors, a selection of vinyl record sellers, coffee, matcha and DJs spinning vinyl throughout the day.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | Woo Studios, 2212 Main St., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

Besos Jazz Trio

The talented and dynamic Besos Jazz Trio will deliver a free performance of their Latin jazz-inspired music at the Carlsbad library. You might even see some tap dancing from percussionist Claudia Gomez, who seamlessly hops from the drum set to the tap stage and hardly misses a beat. Evona Wascinski is on upright bass and Beston Barnett performs on guitar and vocals.

Be sure to arrive early to check out Carlsbad's civic art space, the William D. Cannon Gallery on the library campus. The current exhibition, "alchemy + light," is a collection of photography by artists in the True North Photo Society, on view through Aug. 23. Gallery hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad | Free | MORE INFO

Los Bordershop Sin Fronteras: Barbershop and Beyond

Mexican American barbershop quartet Los Bordershop pairs the traditional a cappella harmonies and styles of barbershop music with boleros and Latin jazz. They also perform jazz, classical and folk tunes. The group will do a free show as part of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego's Front Street Productions live music series.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego - Hillcrest, 298 W. Arbor Drive, Mission Hills | Free | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

'The Family Album'

La Jolla Playhouse opens the world-premiere musical created by Sam Chanse, MILCK (Connie K. Lim), AG (Adrianne Gonzalez) and Jess McLeod. The story follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing, who is on the cusp of breaking into the industry when she suddenly has to return home to her Asian immigrant parents. On its YouTube channel, LJPH has teased a few samples of the music from MILCK and AG, and both "I Can't Keep Quiet" and "Dopamine Lottery" are excellent.

July 17 - Aug. 23 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego | $30-$84+ | MORE INFO

Opera Neo: 'Il turco in Italia'

Italian composer Gioachino Rossini's comic opera "Il turco in Italia" is known for its wit and high-octane high jinks, with flirtatious pursuits, mischievous trickery and betrayals. The story follows a chaotic romance between a traveler — "il turco" — and the married Florilla. Opera Neo was founded in San Diego in 2012 by artistic director Peter Kozma to foster emerging artists and produce innovative opera. The performances will be held outdoors in the picturesque Spanish Village in Balboa Park, and according to the opera's social media , will feature some video elements.

8 p.m. July 24-25 | Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, 1770 Village Place, Balboa Park | $6-$79.50 | MORE INFO

💃 Dance

TranscenDANCE: 'Harvesting Hope'

Creative youth development and arts nonprofit TranscenDANCE will hold the culminating performance of its rigorous summer program. The performance, "Harvesting Hope," combines original hip-hop and contemporary dance choreography with poetry and visual art created by the dancers. Friday's performance is followed by live music and a reception.

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 24-25 | Hoover High School Performing Arts Center, 4474 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $30 | MORE INFO

🍿 Film

Bicycle Film Festival San Diego

San Diego Bike Coalition and Bike SD are presenting a festival of short films that celebrate bicycles and cycling culture. The films, whether documentaries, narratives or animation, are divided into three blocks: cinematic shorts (3 p.m.), adventure shorts (5 p.m.) and urban bike shorts (8 p.m.). Festival passes ($35) include all three screening blocks, or individual screenings are $22.

If you really want to go all in on the theme, there's a Nice N Easy group ride to the festival , leaving North Park Rec Center at 1 p.m., stopping at an East Village brewery on the way before arriving at MOPA for the screenings. Yes, the festival will have a bike valet!

3 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | $22-$35 | MORE INFO

'In the Mouth of Madness'

Popcorn Reef and Verbatim Books present a screening of iconic horror director John Carpenter's "In the Mouth of Madness." The film stars Sam Neill, who passed away earlier this month. Neill is John Trent, an insurance company investigator entangled in a mystery about a series of horror books and the terrifying events that surround them. Could there be a more perfect movie to watch while surrounded by books in a darkened bookstore after hours? Verbatim Books will provide chairs, though blankets, pillows and snacks are BYO.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

🌳 Festivals and more

Oceanside Sustainable Food Festival

The Oceanside Sustainable Food Festival brings together more than 70 sustainable food vendors and environmentally friendly makers and products for a massive block party in downtown Oceanside. DJs will provide music, and pet rescue organizations will be on hand with dogs and cats available for adoption or fostering.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | 505 Pier View Way (at Coast Hwy.), Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

💥 Bonus: Pop culture

Indigi-Con

This annual event features Indigenous art, comics and storytelling with a selection of panels, performances and presentations. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with NuAncients birdsingers and Johnny Bear Contreras. While there are a dozen impressive Indigenous panelists, don't sleep on Chamish Duro, the 13-year-old writer and illustrator of the adorable "If You Give a Coyote Frybread" book. She's in the first panel at 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public, though people under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. If you're trying to avoid the chaos of driving or parking downtown during Comic-Con week, Park & Market is steps from the trolley station.

3:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 23 | UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown | Free | MORE INFO