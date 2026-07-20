LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: Raphael Saadiq

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Raphael Saadiq has been a standard bearer for “old school” R&B since his early days as a member of the groundbreaking, multiplatinum group Tony! Toni! Toné! The multi-talented Oakland, California native has since become an award-winning producer of such artists as Joss Stone, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend, in addition to releasing his own acclaimed material.

Prolific producer and performer Raphael Saadiq warmed up a cold winter night in Boston with a nine-piece band performing the soulful songs from "The Way I See It," his masterful album that reflects his deep love for 1960s rhythm and blues. The special show took place at the Harvard Club, in the Main Clubhouse on Commonwealth Avenue built in 1912, and showcased the rich blend of funky grooves and smooth balladry that is Saadiq’s calling card.

"The Way I See It," Raphael’s third solo album, emulates the sound and flavor of ’60s soul music, delivering a masterful homage to a bygone era of feel-good rhythm and blues.

Prolific producer and performer Raphael Saadiq warmed up a cold winter night in Boston with a nine-piece band performing the soulful songs from "The Way I See It," his masterful album that reflects his deep love for 1960s rhythm and blues.

The special show took place at the Harvard Club, in the Main Clubhouse on Commonwealth Avenue built in 1912, and showcased the rich blend of funky grooves and smooth balladry that is Saadiq's calling card.

(C) Erika Goldring 2008 - All Rights Reserved / APT Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).

EPISODE SONG LIST



100 Yard Dash

Love That Girl

Keep Marchin’

Thinking Of You

Living For The Weekend

Dance Tonight/La La

Sure Hope You Mean It

Be Here

Still Ray

Just One Kiss

Oh Girl

Let's Take A Walk

Big Easy

Staying In Love

(C) Erika Goldring 2008 - All Rights Reserved / APT Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE is a special presentation celebrating 20 years of Artists Den Productions from some of the series' most beloved artists. This premiere broadcast features Patty Griffin, Ben Harper,The Swell Season, Raphael Saadiq Aimee Mann & KT Tunstall, bringing their iconic performances to audiences once again. Live from the Artists Den creatively connects music fans with extraordinary artists performing in non-traditional, often historic and architecturally significant settings. These dream concerts are timeless and their iconic format are a signature hallmark of this critically acclaimed series.

Presented by WNET. Distributed by APT