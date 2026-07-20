Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: Raphael Saadiq

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 20, 2026 at 4:35 PM PDT
Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).
(C) Erika Goldring 2008 - All Rights Reserved
/
APT
Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Raphael Saadiq has been a standard bearer for “old school” R&B since his early days as a member of the groundbreaking, multiplatinum group Tony! Toni! Toné! The multi-talented Oakland, California native has since become an award-winning producer of such artists as Joss Stone, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend, in addition to releasing his own acclaimed material.

Prolific producer and performer Raphael Saadiq warmed up a cold winter night in Boston with a nine-piece band performing the soulful songs from "The Way I See It," his masterful album that reflects his deep love for 1960s rhythm and blues. The special show took place at the Harvard Club, in the Main Clubhouse on Commonwealth Avenue built in 1912, and showcased the rich blend of funky grooves and smooth balladry that is Saadiq’s calling card.

"The Way I See It," Raphael’s third solo album, emulates the sound and flavor of ’60s soul music, delivering a masterful homage to a bygone era of feel-good rhythm and blues.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Prolific producer and performer Raphael Saadiq warmed up a cold winter night in Boston with a nine-piece band performing the soulful songs from "The Way I See It," his masterful album that reflects his deep love for 1960s rhythm and blues.

The special show took place at the Harvard Club, in the Main Clubhouse on Commonwealth Avenue built in 1912, and showcased the rich blend of funky grooves and smooth balladry that is Saadiq's calling card.

Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).
(C) Erika Goldring 2008 - All Rights Reserved
/
APT
Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).

EPISODE SONG LIST

  • 100 Yard Dash
  • Love That Girl
  • Keep Marchin’
  • Thinking Of You
  • Living For The Weekend
  • Dance Tonight/La La
  • Sure Hope You Mean It
  • Be Here
  • Still Ray
  • Just One Kiss
  • Oh Girl
  • Let's Take A Walk
  • Big Easy
  • Staying In Love
Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).
(C) Erika Goldring 2008 - All Rights Reserved
/
APT
Raphael Saadiq performs at The Harvard Club in Boston, Mass., December 3, 2008, for (((artists den))).

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE is a special presentation celebrating 20 years of Artists Den Productions from some of the series' most beloved artists. This premiere broadcast features Patty Griffin, Ben Harper,The Swell Season, Raphael Saadiq Aimee Mann & KT Tunstall, bringing their iconic performances to audiences once again. Live from the Artists Den creatively connects music fans with extraordinary artists performing in non-traditional, often historic and architecturally significant settings. These dream concerts are timeless and their iconic format are a signature hallmark of this critically acclaimed series.

Presented by WNET. Distributed by APT

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News