50th Comic-Con blood drive collects over 700 pints on first day

Over 700 pints of blood were collected on the first day of the 50th Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive at Comic-Con International, kicking off a five-day effort to gather thousands of pints for summer medical needs, it was announced Thursday.

The San Diego Blood Bank's long-running drive returns with a goal to collect 3,500 pints of blood over the five-day period.

The blood drive continues through Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and concludes on Sunday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is located on the first floor in Grand Hall A of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego.

This year's theme is inspired by the movie release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," inviting convention-goers and community members to unleash their inner heroes to make a lifesaving impact. All donors will receive a limited-edition Marvel Spider-Man T-shirt and other goodies, while sizes and supplies last.

A Comic-Con badge is not required to participate. To be eligible to donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. A photo ID including a date of birth is required. Appointments will be honored first, though walk-ins are welcome.

Since 1977, the Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive has been an integral part of the San Diego convention. Over the past 49 years, Comic-Con attendees, exhibitors, professionals, volunteers and staff have donated 108,420 pints of blood, impacting more than 325,000 lives.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org/Comic-Con.