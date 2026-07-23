Lemon Grove Council approves new tenant protections

The Lemon Grove City Council Tuesday approved new tenant protections that will make it harder for landlords to evict people without cause.

Specifically, the new ordinance more clearly defines when landlords can, or cannot, issue evictions for renovations that are considered a “ substantial remodel .” These no-fault evictions have been a point of tension among landlords and tenant advocates across the county.

Mayor Alysson Snow said the city ordinance addresses ambiguity in state law regarding substantial remodels to properties. Snow and other critics said loopholes in the law have allowed corporate landlords to evict tenants, make renovations and then increase the rent.

“This is so much more (a) cost-effective approach to go ahead and just say we're going to make the rules tighter to tighten up those loopholes, to make it difficult for people to mess with our community,” Snow said.

The council first discussed a permanent ordinance in February, but didn’t have the necessary votes to draft it and pass it. So, the council passed a temporary ordinance and began soliciting community feedback .

Councilmember Yadira Altamirano was the sole dissenting vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Altamirano wanted to stick with laws already on the books.

“My concern is that additional tenant protection ordinances will eliminate organically affordable housing,” Altamirano.

Lemon Grove’s ordinance clearly states that "cosmetic improvements alone" do not constitute a “substantial remodel.”

Those improvements include, but are not limited to: "painting, decorating, flooring replacement, counter replacement, window or door replacement, removal of interior wall coverings solely for the installation of insulation and minor repairs."

Lemon Grove is following other San Diego County cities — including Chula Vista , San Diego and Imperial Beach — that have put more restrictions on no-fault evictions for substantial remodels or renovations.

KPBS A community member holds a sign that reads "tenants over profits" at the Lemon Grove City Council meeting on July 21, 2026.

The majority of public speakers at Tuesday’s meeting spoke in favor of the ordinance. Among them was Victoria Couch.

“To me, it just feels very obvious that our City Council has a duty to enact local ordinances that address this loophole,” Couch said in an interview with KPBS. “In terms of the council decision, I am glad that we now have a permanent ordinance in place to address this loophole.”

Another provision in the ordinance requires that landlords provide notices to renters about state and local tenant protections at the beginning and end of leases. The city will also develop a webpage to educate the public on the new tenant protections ordinance, and the council directed staff to explore collecting data on eviction notices in the city.

While councilmembers approved the new permanent ordinance, there weren’t the necessary votes to extend the temporary ordinance to cover the time period before the permanent ordinance goes into effect.

The permanent ordinance is scheduled for a final vote on Aug. 21. If the council approves it, the law would go into effect Sept. 20.

This means the city won’t have a local ordinance for nearly two months between August and September, which concerns Lemon Grove resident Joy Banks.

“I'm here because these ordinances are important … I don't like that there's a gap of time because people fall between the cracks so easily,” Banks said. “I've fallen between the cracks before.”

