Comic-Con attendees share their survival snacks
Hangry at Comic-Con? Get some snack inspiration from this photo gallery. These committed cosplayers and Comic-Con enthusiasts share their secret stashes of snacks that help them stave off hunger during the weekend of fun.
Sam Ginn and Melissa Coleman-Reed display their Comic-Con survival snacks: a protein bar for Ginn and coffee for Coleman-Reed in this undated photo. (Julia Dixon Evans )
San Diego writer Lauren Marie Fleming poses with her Comic-Con survival supplies on Thursday, July 24, 2025. "I'm gluten free, so I have to bring snacks," she said. (Julia Dixon Evans )
Annabelle Fletcher, a bookseller at Temecula's new romance bookstore, In Bloom Bookery, poses with her Comic-Con survival snacks on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Julia Dixon Evans )
Nicole Carmody, event manager at Temecula's new romance bookstore, In Bloom Bookery, is shown on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with the lone item in her Comic-Con survival kit: water. (Julia Dixon Evans )
San Diego comic book artist and poet Ted Washington is shown with what remained of his Comic-Con survival supplies as the exhibit hall closed on Thursday, July 24, 2025: a book of translated science fiction short stories from around the world, and an apple. (Julia Dixon Evans)
San Diego Comic-Con attendees Alex Tuttle and Jason Houck pose with their survival snacks: “Cheeze-Its and beef jerky,” Tuttle said. The classics. (Julia Dixon Evans)
Patrick Mayuyu pulls a Trader Joe’s snack bar from his backpack at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, 2025. (Julia Dixon Evans)
Tiffany Tang didn’t bring any survival snacks to Comic-Con and poses in this undated photo with empty hands. “She’s a minimalist,” her friends said. (Julia Dixon Evans)
