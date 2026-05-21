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The Finest

The Pokémon economy: The real cost of catching 'em all

 May 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Audy McAfee / Arts & Culture Reporter,  Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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Pages from Oliver Soufi's Pokémon card binder feature cards collected over decades, including Raichu, Dragonite, Hypno and Magneton.
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Pages from Oliver Soufi's Pokémon card binder feature cards collected over decades, including Raichu, Dragonite, Hypno and Magneton.
Audy McAfee
Oliver Soufi shows a Mewtwo Pokémon card during an interview at KPBS.
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Oliver Soufi shows a Mewtwo Pokémon card during an interview at KPBS.
Audy McAfee
Steven Chungs shows part of his Pokémon card collection during an interview at KPBS.
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Steven Chungs shows part of his Pokémon card collection during an interview at KPBS.
Audy McAfee
Pokémon figurines from Steven Chung's personal collection date back to the franchise's early years.
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Pokémon figurines from Steven Chung's personal collection date back to the franchise's early years.
Audy McAfee
Pokémon video game cartridges spanning multiple Nintendo systems reflect the franchise's decades-long history.
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Pokémon video game cartridges spanning multiple Nintendo systems reflect the franchise's decades-long history.
Audy McAfee

Pokémon started as something simple: trading cards on the playground, Game Boys passed around between friends and the dream of catching 'em all. Thirty years later, it's the highest-grossing media franchise in the world — and Pokémon cards have become big business.

Oliver Soufi and Steven Chung participate in a Pokémon Go raid at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.
Audy McAfee
/
KPBS
Oliver Soufi and Steven Chung participate in a Pokémon Go raid at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.

In this episode, collectors, card shop owners, Pokémon Go players and lifelong fans reflect on what Pokémon means to them and how the culture around it has changed. From crowded Pokémon Go meetups at parks to local card shops struggling with scalpers and rising prices, this episode looks at how scarcity and speculation transformed Pokémon cards into valuable commodities. Along the way is a bigger question: Can a franchise built on adventure, friendship and connection hold onto those values in a billion-dollar marketplace?

This Mewtwo and Giovanni Pokémon card was one about 100 cards Audy McAfee sold to cover moving costs to San Diego.
Audy McAfee
/
KPBS
This Mewtwo and Giovanni Pokémon card was one about 100 cards Audy McAfee sold to cover moving costs to San Diego.

Guests:

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

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The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.