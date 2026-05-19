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Public Safety

Donations and condolences pour in for families of Islamic Center shooting victims

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:29 PM PDT
Imam Taha Hassane, director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, shared the names and photos of the three victims of Monday's shooting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The three victims of Monday's shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego were shared at a police news conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from left to right, Mansour Kaziha, Amin Abdullah and Nadir Awad are pictured in photos on a television screen.

More than 25,000 people have donated to an online fundraiser for the families of the victims of Monday’s shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, they’d raised more than $2 million. Another support fund had more than $520,000 so far.

Police suspect two teenagers of killing three people at the center. They include Amin Abdullah, a security guard at the center.

“If he didn’t do what he did, and he sacrificed his life, the two suspects would have easily access to every single classroom,” Imam Taha Hassane said on Tuesday. “We’re so proud of him.”

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There were 140 children within 14 feet of the suspects, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Hassane also named the other two victims: Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad. Kaziha had worked at the center for four decades, Hassane said.

“He was the handyman, he was the cook, he was the caretaker, he was the storekeeper. He was everything,” Hassane said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do at the Islamic Center without his assistance.”

Awad lived across the street from the Islamic Center, Hassane said. His wife is a teacher at the Islamic school on the site.

“He is, every single day, at the Islamic Center joining the prayers,” Hassane said. “When he heard the shooting, he rushed to do something.”

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The Islamic Center, CAIR and the Muslim Leadership Council of San Diego are holding an interfaith community vigil on Tuesday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Lindbergh Neighborhood Park in Clairemont.

Half an hour north of the Islamic Center, the Muslim Community Center of Greater San Diego reopened its doors on Tuesday. In a message to the community, the center’s board of directors said gates would open 30 minutes before and after prayers.

“We humbly ask that the community vacates the premises promptly after the prayers,” they wrote. “All other events are suspended for now.”

Other local religious leaders have also condemned the attack.

“Violence against any house of worship is intolerable,” the Jewish Federation of San Diego said in a statement. “Every person deserves to gather in prayer, community, and peace without fear for their safety. This awful and horrifying act of violence has shaken communities across San Diego and struck at the core of our shared humanity and values.”

Bishop Michael Pham said the Catholic Diocese of San Diego stood “united in solidarity and prayer” with the Muslim community.

“The Islamic Center has been a longtime partner in our collaborative work for justice, especially in accompanying immigrants,” he said in a statement. “Houses of worship must always be sanctuaries of peace, safety, and prayer. An attack on one faith community is an attack on the sacred dignity of all human life.”

Hassane said the Islamic Center had tried “everything we could do” to stay safe. They had a fence around the center, armed guards and security cameras.

"We are used to receiving hate mail, hate messages, people driving by and cursing," Hassane said. "But such horrible crime, we have never expected."

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Public Safety San Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

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