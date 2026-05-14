For the second year in a row, the city of San Diego faces a multimillion dollar budget deficit — $118 million to be exact.

To balance the budget, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is proposing a series of cuts to arts and culture grants , libraries, parks and recreation , among other things .

“These are painful choices, and they are not a reflection of diminished commitment to those services,” Gloria said in the proposal. “They are the result of a structural imbalance that requires the city to live within its means while protecting the functions that are most essential to safety, shelter, and basic quality of life.”

Each line item has a real world value and was fact-checked and verified against the proposed budget and last year’s spending plan . Keep in mind that these items are a snapshot of a very large and complex budget.

Play our Budget Challenge below and see if you can fix the shortfall. When you’re done take a screenshot and share it with friends and family. Don’t forget to tag @kpbs on social media.

Want to know more about the city’s budget and how it’s developed? Here are some frequently asked questions.