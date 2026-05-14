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San Diego Budget Challenge 2026

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer,  Emmy Burrus / Gloria Penner Fellow,  Web development by Michael Wayne, Gagandeep Singh
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:55 AM PDT

How would you balance San Diego's budget?
Play the game and decide what the city can afford.

Click to start the game

For the second year in a row, the city of San Diego faces a multimillion dollar budget deficit — $118 million to be exact.

To balance the budget, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is proposing a series of cuts to arts and culture grants, libraries, parks and recreation, among other things.

“These are painful choices, and they are not a reflection of diminished commitment to those services,” Gloria said in the proposal. “They are the result of a structural imbalance that requires the city to live within its means while protecting the functions that are most essential to safety, shelter, and basic quality of life.”

Each line item has a real world value and was fact-checked and verified against the proposed budget and last year’s spending plan. Keep in mind that these items are a snapshot of a very large and complex budget.

Play our Budget Challenge below and see if you can fix the shortfall. When you’re done take a screenshot and share it with friends and family. Don’t forget to tag @kpbs on social media.

Want to know more about the city’s budget and how it’s developed? Here are some frequently asked questions.

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Frequently asked questions

The information below is from an interview with the San Diego Independent Budget Analyst, Charles Modica, conducted in 2025.

The general fund is the city’s main source of revenue, according to San Diego’s Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica.

“The services that the city provides that folks generally think of when they think of a city service, that's being funded by the general fund,” he said.

Those services include the police and fire departments, city streets, storm drains, parks and libraries.

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Economy San Diego Government
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
Emmy Burrus
Emmy Burrus is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. In this role she honors the legacy of political correspondent, Gloria Penner, as a member of the Public Matters team. Emmy’s reporting covers topics related to civic engagement and local politics.
See stories by Emmy Burrus

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