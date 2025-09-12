Emmy Burrus is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. In this role she honors the legacy of political correspondent, Gloria Penner, as a member of the Public Matters team. Emmy’s reporting covers topics related to civic engagement and local politics.

Emmy graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as a journalism major and environmental studies minor. She served as the news director for the school’s radio station, KCPR, where she was also a podcast host, DJ, anchor and reporter. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System recognized Emmy as the Best College Radio News Director of 2025. When she’s not writing you can find her hiking or checking out local coffee shops.