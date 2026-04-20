San Diego Mayor's proposed budget slashes arts and culture funding

As hundreds of protesters gathered outside San Diego City Hall to protest the mayor's proposed budget, a makeshift orchestra performed pep tunes, like "I Gotta Feeling" and "Eye of the Tiger."

Organizers put out a call for musicians to bring their instruments less than 48 hours earlier. Music from the large group echoed through the plaza.

Arts leaders say the proposed budget slashes arts funding by $11.8 million, from $13.8 million to $2 million — an 85% reduction.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Protesters opposed to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's budget cuts to arts programs gather at San Diego's Civic Center Plaza before a City Council meeting on April 20, 2026.

"Look, we understand that there's a budget issue. We weren't asking for an increase. We were asking for flat funding," said Christine Martinez of Arts and Culture San Diego.

Alessandra Moctezuma, chair of the city's volunteer Commission for Arts and Culture, said the drastic cuts will impact essential grant funding for hundreds of arts and culture nonprofits — and were a shock to the commission as they finalized the next fiscal year's grant funding.

"This decision came as a complete surprise. It felt like a kick in the gut," Moctezuma said.

Impacted organizations include San Diego Comic-Con, San Diego Pride and many museums, performing arts groups and cultural centers.

"The arts are not just expression, they are how communities find agency, connection and power. The arts are not a luxury. They foster economic growth, but just as importantly, they provide connection, healing and hope," Moctezuma said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Protesters opposed to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's budget cuts to arts programs gather at San Diego's Civic Center Plaza before a City Council meeting on April 20, 2026.

Many leaders said the cuts are especially troubling when paired with public safety increases.

"There is evidence nationwide that ballooning police and carceral systems budgets are making us less and less safe," said Ana Hernández of Centro Cultural de la Raza. "There is also powerful evidence that investing in arts and culture is a public safety strategy. It is a public health strategy."

In May, the mayor is expected to present a revised budget to the City Council. Budget review hearings are scheduled for May 4-8, with a council vote expected in early June.