Border 6 Fire near Tecate Peak reaches 85% containment, acreage revised

An international border-straddling wildfire that has burned 2,525 acres in a remote, rugged area near Tecate Peak was 85% contained Friday, with no structures damaged and no injuries reported.

All road closures were lifted as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

The Border 6 fire had been estimated to have burned 2,617 acres — 1,625 in the United States and 992 in Mexico — but the figure was revised downward at 2:24 p.m. Thursday to 2,525 acres, 1,516 in the United States and 1,009 in Mexico.

According to the latest update issued at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, there were 605 personnel assigned to the fire with 31 engines, 12 water tenders, five helicopters, six dozers and 19 hand crews at the scene.

The fire broke out at 1:54 p.m. Monday south of Marron Valley Road in the unincorporated Dulzura area roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown San Diego, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews have been laboring over rocky, mountainous terrain to battle the flames along with personnel in air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.