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Diana and Andrew Bentle traveled from Lompoc, Calif. for their first Comic-Con. Andrew spent about $1,000 on materials and roughly 100 hours creating his armor cosplay inspired by "The Witcher 3," July 23, 2026.
Jacob Aere
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KPBS
Comic-Con attendees dress in cosplay inside San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2026.

Comic-Con attendees reveal how much they're spending on the pop culture event

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:17 PM PDT

Thursday marked another busy opening day at Comic-Con, in and around the San Diego Convention Center.

There were massive building wraps covering nearby businesses, thousands of people dressed in cosplay, and inside the convention center, dozens of exhibits and programs that draw people to the region.

It's a time for people to show off their passions and come together to find community. But all of the fanfare has a price tag.

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Steven Park, center, and Jamae Sabangan attend the "Bite Me: Calling All Vampires" panel featuring ENHYPEN during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.
Jacob Aere
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KPBS
Steven Park, center, and Jamae Sabangan attend the "Bite Me: Calling All Vampires" panel featuring ENHYPEN during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.

“We’re dressed up like this because we're excited for ENHYPEN, but especially for 'Twilight.' Jamea’s a huge 'Twilight' fan, so this was kind of a cross mix between the two,” said Steven Park. He and his partner, Jamae Sabangan, were cosplaying as vampires. The couple flew in from Portland, Ore. for Comic-Con.

“The hotel alone is somewhere around $300 or something a night,” Park said.

Between badges to get in, travel, lodging, cosplay and merchandise, those costs can add up quickly.

“We've budgeted this for a couple years now. We knew this is something we wanted to come to. So we didn't take it lightly. We knew everything was going to be upcharged quite a bit,” Park said.

Andrew and Diana Bentle drove in from Lompoc on the Central Coast for their first Comic-Con.

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“I've probably spent $1,000 on materials. And time, probably a 100 hours, I would say. It is based off of the first armor set you get in a video game — 'Witcher 3,'” Andrew Bentle said.

Diana Bentle said they're turning the Comic-Con trip into an extended vacation. She estimates they're spending around $1,000 all in.

“It is something we feel is really worth the money,” she said.

Local Jonathan Hilario agrees. The Spring Valley resident said he's already spent thousands just on his elaborate "Five Nights at Freddy’s" cosplay and badge.

Jonathan Hilario poses in his "Five Nights at Freddy's" cosplay during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.
Jacob Aere
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KPBS
Jonathan Hilario poses in his "Five Nights at Freddy's" cosplay during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.

“I would say we're currently looking at $4,500, but that could increase if I'm being honest,” Hilario said.

It’s an increase he’s planning for to buy merchandise.

“Anything from Artists' Alley. I love seeing other artists and how they make their stuff. It's genuinely inspiring,” Hilario said.

Michael Yango said he’s been making the trip down to the convention from Los Angeles for years.

“Well, the hotel room is about two grand until Sunday. I want to say I spend about $500 on food the whole time I’m here,” he said.

Yango said if he estimates on the higher side, it's probably a $4,000 affair.

He was waiting in a long line to buy limited-edition Funko bobbleheads with his friend.

“Honestly, if I get everything I want from here, I think it's like 1,000 bucks,” Yango said.

He said it's all worth every penny.

Comic-Con International announced Wednesday that the convention will remain in San Diego through at least 2030. The event has been held here since 1970.

The City of San Diego said the 2026 event is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees during its four-day convention and generate more than $160 million in regional economic impact.

Comic-Con San Diego 2026 runs through Sunday.

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Arts & Culture Comic-ConPop CultureSan Diego
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
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