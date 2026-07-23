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Environment

Crews bring Ramona fire largely under control, evacuations lifted

By Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:14 PM PDT
Cal Fire firefighters continued efforts to expand containment of the Creelman Fire in Ramona on July 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Cal Fire firefighters continued efforts to expand containment of the Creelman Fire in Ramona on July 23, 2026.

Evacuations have been lifted in Ramona, where a wildfire charred about 350 acres Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire personnel, who brought the fire largely under control less than a day after it ignited, said the newly upgraded Ramona Air Attack Base opened in time to fight the Creelman Fire.

Its reconstructed tarmac and new holding bays were instrumental in the use of the air tankers, which were able to reload with retardant as fast as three minutes before returning to the fire, located southeast of the base.

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“The quick turnaround allows us to just fight this fire and constantly put retardant and water on it, while our personnel on the ground are able to cut hand lines and hose lines around it,” said Cal Fire Capt. Josh Cormode. He said about 300 personnel and 16 aircraft fought the blaze.

At one point, two people were trapped by the fire, he added. But having a helicopter nearby helped in their efforts.

“We did have a successful rescue by our new S70-i Firehawk 609 here out of Ramona Air Attack Base,” said Cormode. “They successfully were able to aggressively get in there and pick up these folks and get them out of the hazardous area.”

The Creelman Fire charred several tikis made by Ramona resident Harvey Mendiola.
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The Creelman Fire charred several tikis made by Ramona resident Harvey Mendiola.
Matthew Bowler | KPBS
Harvey and Carolyn Mendiola explain on July 24, 2026, how the Creelman Fire burned down their porch behind them.
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Harvey and Carolyn Mendiola explain on July 24, 2026, how the Creelman Fire burned down their porch behind them.
Matthew Bowler | KPBS
The Creelman Fire burned down Harvey and Carolyn Mendiola's porch, pictured on July 23, 2026.
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The Creelman Fire burned down Harvey and Carolyn Mendiola's porch, pictured on July 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler | KPBS

Over on Oak Springs Drive, flames destroyed a family’s backyard porch. It belonged to Harvey and Carolyn Mendiola. They had it decked with a tiki-themed bar and hand-carved tikis.

“We had my nephew's wedding here,” said Harvey Mendiola.

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Carolyn Mendiola added, “We had…renewed our vows here.”

The fire quickly charred the Ramona Mountain that peered over their home and their next-door neighbors’ houses. The flames swept over the Mendiolas’ backyard. It burned trees, trash bins, patio chairs and other belongings.

“Within seconds, not a minute, seconds, that wind picked up,” said Harvey Mendiola. This whole entire mountainside, just, like, ignited. I felt that heat. My eyes burned. It was hard to breathe.”

The fire was 60% contained as of Thursday morning. Cal Fire reported no injuries and one accessory dwelling unit destroyed.

As for the Mendiolas, the couple said they planned to rebuild their porch.

“This is just material,” Harvey Mendiola said. “But most importantly, you know, we have our house, and I want to give thanks to, you know, the fire department for being a big blessing to Ramona.”

Tags

Environment Wildfires
Tammy Murga
Tammy Murga is the environment reporter at KPBS.
See stories by Tammy Murga

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