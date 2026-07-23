Marni von Wilpert talks about her cancer diagnosis and the importance of access to care

San Diego City Councilmember and candidate for the 48th Congressional District Marni von Wilpert shared earlier this month that she had undergone successful surgery for breast cancer.

She sat down with Public Matters reporter Jake Gotta this week to discuss her prognosis, how she’s handled her medical care while performing her duties on the council and running for Congress, and the importance of access to healthcare.

The interview below has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me just a little bit about your prognosis and why you decided to share this information.

Von Wilpert: So in late spring, around the end of April, early May, I received a routine letter in the mail from my health care provider. I'm a sharp patient and the letter said, Marni, it's time for your annual mammogram. And I honestly thought about putting it off, given that I was in the middle of the City Council budget season and a very competitive congressional primary.

But I'm really grateful I didn't because I went in and a few weeks after that, they called me back and said they diagnosed me with early stage breast cancer. Believe me, I was shocked. I had no idea. And it was caught on the mammogram. And ever since, it's been a journey of a lot of doctor's appointments. I've learned that.

But I'm really grateful for the care I received. I had an incredible surgeon who three weeks ago was able to remove the cancer from my body. My lymph nodes are clear. It didn't spread and we caught it so early. I don't need chemo and I am now cancer free and I'm grateful for it, but I'm happy to be able to share that good news story here.

I just realized that not every American has the same access to health care I do, and so not everyone's going to get that good news. And so that's why I decided to become public and talk about this.

And of course, that is good news and congratulations on that. Can you expand just a little more on what your thoughts and feelings were when you first heard this news and what went through your mind?

Von Wilpert: Yes. So I was completely shocked. You know, I went in for a sonogram after my mammogram. And I'm perfectly happy to talk about this because this is women's health and some men get breast cancer, but it's mainly women. You know, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. And after the mammogram caught a potential tumor, I went in for a sonogram, which has been routine. I've done that many years.

But then the doctor stepped in and turned the lights on, and she held my hand and said, I'm so sorry to tell you this, but I'm pretty sure you have breast cancer.

And my first thought was: I don't have time for this. And I mean, how many women are juggling work and family and kids and maybe aging parents and–and how hard it is to then have to make room in your life to take time off for all of the doctor's appointments you need to do.

I have, you know, radiation oncologist. I have a surgical oncologist, a medical oncologist. I just–the amount of doctor's appointments I had to have also made me realize how lucky I was that I could take time off from work to do this.

Yeah. And, you know, tell me how you manage this while at the same time running for Congress and then also at the same time you're a city council member? I assume that's a lot to juggle.

Von Wilpert: It was a lot to juggle. I balanced campaign events at night with doctor's appointments in the morning, and then running to City Hall for important budget hearings and votes, with then going back to the doctor, sometimes twice in a day.

And it made me think about how lucky I was, you know, I could afford my mammogram, my biopsies and my surgery without having to worry about whether it would throw me into bankruptcy. And I know that millions of Americans don't face that same security.

And so would you say that this is refocused, some of your energy, or maybe your things that you would be campaigning on when you're running for Congress?

Von Wilpert: It's made it even stronger. You know, I've always been talking about health care since day one.

One of the most beautiful things that happened when I became public about my diagnosis and how my prognosis is excellent and I haven't missed a beat, is the amount of love I received.

I was honestly quite afraid to tell people that I had a cancer diagnosis. I thought they might give up on me or tell me I wasn't good enough anymore, and instead I've been met with nothing but love. I mean, on all sides of the political spectrum, on all sides of this primary, people have come out to say, I'm a breast cancer survivor, or my mom is or my wife is, and how can we help you in the amount of care packages and an ice cream I welcome ice cream.

Deliveries that I've received has really touched my heart because sometimes in our political world, everything can feel so divided. But in a moment of crisis, we as a community came together and I felt so much love and I'm so grateful for that.

Marni, thank you so much for being here. I really appreciate you taking the time to sit down with us and tell your story.

Von Wilpert: Thank you for allowing me to come in and share my story. And I want everyone to know if you ever get a cancer diagnosis, you are not alone.

Please reach out for help. And please know that there are so many people who want to fight to make sure that your life is saved, just like mine was.

