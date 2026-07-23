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Comic-Con attendees take pictures of model figures at the Sideshow Collectibles booth during preview night at Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in San Diego.
Chris Pizzello
/
AP News
Comic-Con attendees take pictures of model figures at the Sideshow Collectibles booth during preview night at Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in San Diego.

Comic-Con 2026: Marvel returns to Hall H and ‘Spaceballs’ sequel hype begins

By The Associated Press
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:18 PM PDT

The Avengers appear set to return to Hall H as Marvel Studios uses Comic-Con International to build hype for the December release of “Avengers: Doomsday” — and chart a path forward as audience interest in superhero films has waned.

That panel on Saturday is the most-anticipated hour of the nation’s biggest pop culture convention, which opens in San Diego on Wednesday evening. Early bird shoppers can snag exclusive collectibles like a $25 “KPop Demon Hunters”-themed Hot Wheels Porsche 911 and $60 “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” customizable Funko figure set.

More than 120,000 people are expected at the four-day expo, which began in 1970 with a gathering of several hundred sci-fi and comics fans and an in-person appearance from Marvel icon Jack Kirby.

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What to expect at Comic-Con 2026

Comic-Con has grown to include cosplay contests, autograph booths, obstacle courses, concerts and panels covering everything from video games — new titles feature Wolverine and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — to movie poster art and fencing. (Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and “Ghosts” actor Asher Grodman will discuss “Hollywood’s Love Affair With Fencing” on Thursday.)

DC Studios, which like Marvel sat out last year’s Comic-Con because the publicity campaign timing wasn’t right, will showcase its HBO “Lanterns” series with a “training headquarters” activation in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter and a Friday panel featuring stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.

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