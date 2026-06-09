GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE: Season 11

Premieres Sundays, June 14 – Aug. 2, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In the momentous summer of 1963, Alphy reconnects with his estranged mother and questions his faith. Geordie faces a promotion that could end his crime-solving partnership with Alphy, and Cathy’s career soars. As Leonard discovers his paternal side and Miss Scott faces a life-changing event, the Grantchester family must face love, loss, and forgiveness one last time.

Rishi Nair, Robson Green and more share what audiences can look forward to in the final season.

EPISODE GUIDE:

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown from left to right: Robson Green as Geordie Keating, Rishi Nair as Alphy Kottaram, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, and Al Weaver as Leonard Finch. MASTERPIECE Mystery! Grantchester The Final Season Premieres Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS

Episode 1: Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy’s drive-in fundraiser turns deadly when a sponsor is found murdered, and multiple suspects confess. As Alphy faces painful truths about his mother and faith, Geordie grows jaded, Cathy clashes with Mrs. C, and Leonard searches for purpose.

Episode 2: Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is murdered, and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene. As Mira’s presence sparks a crisis of identity for Alphy, Geordie faces a pivotal decision that could divide them forever.

Episode 3: Sunday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Still reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy finds himself adrift until a mysterious case forces him back to work. Geordie accepts a promotion that could end their partnership. Leonard rediscovers his calling and Cathy faces temptation at CeCe’s.

Episode 4: Sunday, July 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when someone is murdered and he becomes the prime suspect. Back in Grantchester, Leonard defends troubled Raymond from Geordie, and Miss Scott hides a big secret.

Episode 5: Sunday, July 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A murder near Bishop Grey’s home exposes corruption within the Church’s inner circle, shaking Alphy’s faith. Geordie secures his long-awaited promotion but faces growing distance from Cathy. Meanwhile, Leonard returns to his calling.

Episode 6: Sunday, July 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead and Alphy is discovered in the depths of an illegal poker game. As Geordie uncovers a web of extortion, friendships fracture and faith falters.

Episode 7: Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - While Alphy seeks redemption and renewed faith, Geordie’s investigation into a local crook ignites a high-stakes siege, trapping Cathy and Mrs. C in the line of fire. As tensions rise and shots are fired, courage, love, and sacrifice are pushed to their limits.

Episode 8: Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the aftermath of the siege, Geordie fights for his life while Alphy tracks a fugitive through the countryside. As an era ends, the Grantchester family must face final questions of love, redemption, and forgiveness.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown from left to right: Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters. MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! GRANTCHESTER THE FINAL SEASON Premieres Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS

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