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The Gaslamp District gates wrapped with Avenger Doomsday branding for Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.

Inside Comic-Con 2026: Fans, cosplay and the moments between

From elaborate costumes and collectibles to quiet moments amid the crowds, these photos capture the energy, creativity and community on opening day of Comic-Con.

The Gaslamp District gates wrapped with Avenger Doomsday branding for Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
The Gaslamp District sign is wrapped in "Avengers: Doomsday" branding during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Attendees walk the halls of the San Diego Convention Center at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
Attendees walk through the exhibit hall of the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Comic-Con attendees look through stacked of comics for sale at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
Attendees browse stacks of comic books for sale during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A prop expert that has worked on Mandalorian demonstrates animatronics of a Grugu figure.
A prop artist demonstrates an animatronic Grogu from "The Mandalorian" figure during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A puppeteer shows off puppets in a booth at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A puppeteer demonstrates handcrafted puppets at a booth during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.   (Mike Damron)
A man looks through stickers at a vendor booth during Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
An attendee browses stickers at a vendor booth during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A group of friends play Magic the Gathering in a Magic the Gathering board game pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A group of friends play "Magic: The Gathering" at a pop-up during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A mother and daughter look at a comic at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A mother and daughter browse a comic book together during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.   (Mike Damron)
A service dog dressed to impress at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A service dog dressed for Comic-Con walks through the convention on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A mother adjusts her boy's costume while in line outside of Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
An adult adjusts her child's costume while in line outside Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A mario costumed family take a break at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A family dressed as characters from Super Mario takes a break during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A man searching through his Comic-Con bag as attendees walk pass at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026.
An attendee searches through his Comic-Con bag as others walk by during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
Friends take a break during Comic-Con on day one, July 23, 2026.
Friends take a break during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
Attendees play a video game at a pop-up during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.
Attendees play a video game at a pop-up during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
Attendee throws rubber cabbages in a game pop-up during Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
An attendee throws rubber cabbages at the "Avatar" booth during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A boy watches his father play a transformer pinball machine at Stern's pop-up at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A child watches his father play a "Transformers" pinball machine at Stern's pop-up during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
A group of Star Wars droids waits for an elevator during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.
A group of Star Wars droids waits for an elevator during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
An cosplayer plays with his glowing ball at Comic-Con, April 23, 2026.
A cosplayer dressed as Mega Man during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
KPBS web producer Riley Arthur stands on a planter to photograph Comic-Con outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2026.
KPBS web producer Riley Arthur stands on a planter to photograph Comic-Con outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2026.  (Mike Damron)
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