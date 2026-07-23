Inside Comic-Con 2026: Fans, cosplay and the moments between
From elaborate costumes and collectibles to quiet moments amid the crowds, these photos capture the energy, creativity and community on opening day of Comic-Con.
The Gaslamp District sign is wrapped in "Avengers: Doomsday" branding during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
Attendees walk through the exhibit hall of the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
Attendees browse stacks of comic books for sale during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A prop artist demonstrates an animatronic Grogu from "The Mandalorian" figure during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A puppeteer demonstrates handcrafted puppets at a booth during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
A group of friends play "Magic: The Gathering" at a pop-up during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A mother and daughter browse a comic book together during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
An adult adjusts her child's costume while in line outside Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A family dressed as characters from Super Mario takes a break during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
An attendee searches through his Comic-Con bag as others walk by during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
An attendee throws rubber cabbages at the "Avatar" booth during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A child watches his father play a "Transformers" pinball machine at Stern's pop-up during Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
KPBS web producer Riley Arthur stands on a planter to photograph Comic-Con outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2026. (Mike Damron)
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