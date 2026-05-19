Tusil Fire: Evacuation orders for some residents in Campo

Tusil Fire

Crews are working to contain a 30-acre brush fire near 37000 block of Tusil Road on the Campo Reservation, with some structures being threatened, according to the San Diego County Fire.



Evacuations

An evacuation order is in place for parts of Campo designated in red on the map. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately. An evacuation warning is in place for the shaded area in yellow shown in the map below. Be prepared to evacuate should conditions change. You can also view the map here.