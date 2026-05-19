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Public Safety

Tusil Fire: Evacuation orders for some residents in Campo

By KPBS Staff
Published May 19, 2026 at 2:36 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

Tusil Fire

Crews are working to contain a 30-acre brush fire near 37000 block of Tusil Road on the Campo Reservation, with some structures being threatened, according to the San Diego County Fire.

Evacuations

An evacuation order is in place for parts of Campo designated in red on the map. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately. An evacuation warning is in place for the shaded area in yellow shown in the map below. Be prepared to evacuate should conditions change. You can also view the map here.

Map of Tusil Fire in Campo
Courtesy of San Diego County Fire
Map of Tusil Fire in Campo

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Public Safety Wildfires

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