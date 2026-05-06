National Memorial Day Concert 2026

Stream now with KPBS+ / YouTube / Watch Sunday, May 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / The concert is seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network.

On Sunday, May 24, the National Memorial Day Concert airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise - both longtime champions of veterans and service members.

The beloved annual evening of remembrance will honor 250 years of the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women, their families, and pay tribute to all who have given their lives in service to our nation, with musical salutes and powerful stories of patriots who have defended our nation since 1776.

Watch the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS, hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise. With all-star performances and tributes from Washington, D.C., the concert honors our men and women in uniform, their families at home and all those who have given their lives for our country. Airs Sunday, May 24, 2026, 8/7C.

HOST QUOTES:

“We honor and remember all our American heroes, from the all-volunteer force that won our independence in the American Revolution to the over one-million men and women who have given their lives since our nation’s founding 250 years ago,” said co-host Joe Mantegna.”

“Joe and I are deeply honored to co-host this 37-year tradition at the U.S. Capitol and salute those who have worn the uniform - past and present - and their families who have stood beside them.” continued co-host Gary Sinise.

Courtesy of Capital Concerts / PBS Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna co-hosting the National Memorial Day Concert.

The 2026 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will feature the following segments:

1776 American Revolution - with acclaimed Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning actor/director/producer/writer Noah Wyle (THE PITT). The concert will bring the history of 1776 alive with a special tribute to the citizen soldiers and militia men of the thirteen colonies who took tremendous risks for future generations of Americans. These heroes embarked on a war with the world’s greatest military power to win our independence, enduring brutal conditions and often with no pay. The experience of one of these brave American Revolutionary militiamen who fought for General George Washington will be shared.

Jeff Lipsky / PBS Noah Wyle

WWII 85th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor - featuring renowned Emmy®-nominated actor Jonathan Banks (BREAKING BAD, BETTER CALL SAUL, THE BEAST IN ME). The surprise attack on the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii plunged our nation into World War II. More than 2,400 American service members and civilians were killed and over a thousand wounded on Dec. 7, 1941, the day President Roosevelt declared would “live in infamy.” The 85th anniversary tribute will highlight this monumental time in American history, which galvanized the entire nation, and honor the millions of men and women who left their farms and factories, big cities and small towns to serve in uniform and on the home front. Members of this Greatest Generation will be saluted on stage.

25th Anniversary Remembrance of 9/11 Attacks - with Academy Award®-winning actress Melissa Leo (KING IVORY, FROZEN RIVER). The shocking events of that day in New York City, over the skies of Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon will be remembered, honoring the commitment Americans made to each other to prevail over an attack on the United States of America. This commemoration will share the story of one of the heroes who faced the unthinkable in the rescue and recovery efforts at the Pentagon, and pay tribute to all those who died that tragic day.

Courtesy of Capital Concerts / PBS LTG (Ret) Patricia Horoho was one of the heroes who faced the unthinkable in the rescue and recovery efforts at the Pentagon on September 11.

Vietnam War Veterans Tribute: Over the course of 250 years, our nation’s military service members have looked out for those with whom they serve. Our nation’s Vietnam War Veterans are exemplary in their mission to not only take care of one another, but to also ensure that future generations of service members, and their families, receive support for their service and sacrifice. The concert will pay special tribute to Vietnam War Veterans, especially those wounded, ill and injured.

Courtesy of Capital Concerts / PBS Military service member plays the trumpet.

Gold Star Families Tribute: A moving tribute to the over one million men and women who have given their lives defending our nation since its founding 250 years ago, with poignant remembrances from Gold Star Families and the traditional playing of Taps at the U.S. Capitol to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Courtesy of Capital Concerts / PBS Laura Osnes

Performers: The inspiring night of remembrance will also feature performances by: four-time Grammy-nominated country music star Mickey Guyton; ten-time Grammy-nominated country music singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, who served eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve; award-winning, multi-platinum selling Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson from the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville; two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway and television star Laura Osnes; Emmy® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter Andy Grammer; Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack; two-time Grammy-nominated and two-time DOVE Award-winning singer-songwriter Blessing Offor; and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly, who is celebrating his seventeenth season with the concert.

Courtesy of Capital Concerts / PBS Blessing Offer

In tribute to all the members of our armed forces, the annual audience favorite Salute to Services features the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams. Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C. and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The National Memorial Day Concert welcomes back the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, as lead underwriter. Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association is committed to preserving the American Dream for future generations and helping young people envision the opportunities made possible through the American free-enterprise system. Through the generosity of its Members, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in need-based scholarships to 38,000 high school students who are committed to continuing their education and giving back to society, despite facing serious adversity in their lives. In addition to financial assistance, the Association provides comprehensive services to its Scholars to support them academically, personally, and professionally.

Courtesy of Capital Concerts / PBS Military salute overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C.

Credits: The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. The concert is also made possible by grants from: the National Park Service, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

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