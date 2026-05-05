SD County fire, law enforcement agencies prepare for fire season this week

Multiple fire service and law enforcement agencies will be conducting preparedness exercises beginning tomorrow in San Diego County for the upcoming fire season, officials announced Tuesday.

The San Diego County Multi-Agency Wildland Preparedness Exercise will take place Wednesday through Friday on the Barona Indian Reservation, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The training, mostly consisting of about 750 firefighters, will include emergency communications, firefighter survival, structure defense and hose deployments under simulated emergency conditions over a three-day span.

"This training event is a key element in maintaining firefighter and police preparedness as we move into the hot, dry summer months and the region's traditional fire season," Heartland Fire said in a statement.

Officials advised the public of traffic delays in the area during the exercise as fire engines and law enforcement personnel navigate through Wildcat Canyon Road to proceed to the different drill sites.

San Diego Gas & Electric has provided funding for the event over the past 16 years. The utility company will again provide training to educate first responders on what to do if they come across downed power lines while battling a wildland fire.