Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

SD County fire, law enforcement agencies prepare for fire season this week

By City News Service
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:05 PM PDT
CalFire firefighters work to clean up the final hotspots of the Bunnie Fire in Ramona, August 8, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
CalFire firefighters work to clean up the final hotspots of the Bunnie Fire in Ramona, Aug. 8, 2023.

Multiple fire service and law enforcement agencies will be conducting preparedness exercises beginning tomorrow in San Diego County for the upcoming fire season, officials announced Tuesday.

The San Diego County Multi-Agency Wildland Preparedness Exercise will take place Wednesday through Friday on the Barona Indian Reservation, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The training, mostly consisting of about 750 firefighters, will include emergency communications, firefighter survival, structure defense and hose deployments under simulated emergency conditions over a three-day span.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"This training event is a key element in maintaining firefighter and police preparedness as we move into the hot, dry summer months and the region's traditional fire season," Heartland Fire said in a statement.

Officials advised the public of traffic delays in the area during the exercise as fire engines and law enforcement personnel navigate through Wildcat Canyon Road to proceed to the different drill sites.

San Diego Gas & Electric has provided funding for the event over the past 16 years. The utility company will again provide training to educate first responders on what to do if they come across downed power lines while battling a wildland fire.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News